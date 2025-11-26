Pearl Thusi is gearing up to release a new single alongside the legendary Ihhashi Elimhlophe

The actress-turned-DJ shared the news of her emotionally-charged song, dedicating it to love, her supporters and most importantly, her parents

Fans and peers rushed to the comment section to congratulate Pearl on her new song as she enters a new creative chapter

Pearl Thusi announced a new single alongside Maskandi icon, Ihhashi Elimhlophe. Images: pearlthusi, ihhashielimhlophe

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi revealed that she would be releasing a new song dedicated to her late father, Bhekizizwe Thusi.

The actress-turned-DJ took to her Instagram page on Wednesday, 26 November 2025, to announce that she would be releasing her new single, Sodwa, alongside Maskandi icon Ihhashi Elimhlophe and DJ Melzi.

Speaking to The Citizen, Thusi revealed the inspiration behind the song.

"I lived to impress my father since I was a child. I’d do anything to impress my dad. This is just one of those things, so I might as well make him a part of it even though he can’t physically be here to celebrate it."

She mentioned that her father was a fan of Ihhashi Elimhlophe, and that working with the Kulukhuni singer was like an ode to her late dad, who passed away in 2020 and greatly influenced Pearl's decision to pursue music.

On her Instagram page, Pearl explained that the song was a celebration of love, not just romantic, but in all its forms.

"I dedicate the song to love, in all its forms. I dedicate this to my loving and ever-present parents. In their physical absence, I feel their spiritual presence every day."

The themes of love in the song are further mirrored in its cover art, which features a nostalgic photograph of Thusi's parents in their prime.

Pearl Thusi featured the legendary Maskandi star Ihhashi Elimhlophe for her new single, 'Sodwa.' Images: pearlthusi, ihhashielimhlophe

Source: Instagram

Sodwa is said to have interpolated the melody from Sun-El Musician and Simmy's Ntaba Ezikude, and carries elements of Maskandi and Afro Pop with a modern feel. Rapper Reason (Sizwe Alakine) served as a co-writer on the track.

It will officially be released on Thursday, 27 November, and although having expressed nervousness about finally releasing her new song, Pearl revealed that she was also "proud, grateful and ready" for her new chapter and for her supporters to hear her new song and many more to come.

Listen to a preview of Pearl Thusi's song below.

Social media reacts to Pearl Thusi's new song

Fans and peers erupted in applause and positive reactions to Pearl Thusi's upcoming single.

DJ and producer DJ Zinhle said:

"It’s a great song. Well done."

Rapper Moozlie hyped Pearl Thusi up:

"Also, the feature?! We are not playing around, ok?"

DJ and producer DJ Melzi admired:

"What a beautiful song!"

Fans and peers congratulated Pearl Thusi on her upcoming single. Image: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

nzingaq wrote:

"Ok, multi-hyphenate! Well done, and what a beautiful cover picture (need you to release the other song too, though)."

siphwe_sihle.m was excited:

"Congratulations, sisi, can’t wait to hear the full version!"

kairathapelo declared:

"It seems we have a jam for December. Thank you."

