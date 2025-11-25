Afro-pop singer Zandie Khumalo-Gumede and Mhlo Gumede have marked 10 years of marriage

The star took to Instagram to pen an emotional message dedicated to her husband and reminisced about their lobola celebrations

Fans flooded her comments section with kind words to Zandie Khumalo, applauding her and Mhlo on a wonderful union

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Zandie Khumalo and her husband, Mhlo Gumede, celebrated 10 years of marriage. Image: Zandie-khumalo

Source: Instagram

Afro-pop singer Zandie Khumalo has celebrated her marriage to Mhlo Gumede.

The star took to Instagram to pen a loving message to her husband, and looked back at their lobola ceremony.

Zandie Gumede shows love to husband

The Messiah hitmaker wrote a loving message to her husband, who is set on taking a second wife, recounting the promise he made to her family when he asked for her hand in marriage. The couple wed in 2015 and were blessed with a son named Zenala.

The star posted a photo of Mhlo and a friend, who was also his best man. Her cute post reads:

"Allow me to count my blessings this morning. The man sitting down called the one standing up and begged him to accompany him to fetch his wife at eNtinini eNquthu, and asked him to be his best man. The brother agreed, and then they arrived at my mother's home dressed colourfully and asked for me from my mother and uncles. They promised the Gumedes that they would protect me. 10 years later, we are standing strong, and there is nothing you will do for us. It's been years of love, growth and grace," she stated.

Zandie Khumalo and Mhlo Gumede have been married for 10 years. Image: Zandie Khumalo

Source: Instagram

In a separate post, Zandie shared how her husband's support for her career shaped her into the star she is today.

"This clip depicts exactly what this man does in my career. He shows up, creates an amazing platform for me to prosper, makes sure the environment is perfect for me to shine, then he disappears to the background, where he does his magic while I take all the shine," she revealed.

Zandie Khumalo recently released her latest EP, Ebantwini, which also marked her comeback into the music scene. The four-track offering blends the distinct sounds of Afro-pop, Gospel and up-tempo dance.

In the post, she spoke about the massive role her hubby plays in shaping her career. Zandie mentioned how some people sadly could not see 10 years together, but she is blessed to have been given the opportunity. In April this year, Briefly News shared that Zandie accepted Mhlo's second wife.

Mzansi showered the couple with love under her post.

bangeldhlomo said:

"We thank our brother-in-law for making you a respectful woman. My sister, you are one in a million. May God bless your home and for the love of supporting women. Stay humble swidi likaSbari."

mshini04 gushed:

"This is beautiful. Some of us are counting dating anniversaries."

itsmasibekotoyou_ shared:

"Ncooooh. Many more years to you and yours, sisi."

ncediwe_gumede shared:

"I love the way you love and respect ubhuti wami, indeed we are blessed koQwabe ngoma koti ofana nawe. We love you, MaKhumalo."

Zandie defends Jub Jub amid his fight with Kelly Khumalo

In a previous report from Briefly News, Zandile Khumalo-Gumede responded to the claims made by Jub Jub that her sister, Kelly Khumalo, had repeatedly denied him access to their son, Christian.

Mrs Gumede confirmed some of Jub Jub's claims, which were featured in a viral video he had posted on his Instagram account.

Source: Briefly News