Zandile Khumalo-Gumede addressed claims by Jub Jub that her sister, Kelly Khumalo, had repeatedly denied him access to their son, Christian

Zandile Khumalo-Gumede confirmed some of Jub Jub's claims, which were featured in a viral video he had posted on his Instagram account

She suggested a solution on how Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo can successfully co-parent their son, Christian

Singer Zandile Khumalo-Gumede has responded to claims by TV host and musician Molemo “Jub Jub” Maarohanye that her sister, Kelly Khumalo, has repeatedly denied him access to their son, Christian.

Jub Jub had social media weighing in on co-parenting after accusing his ex-partner, Kelly Khumalo, of denying him access to their son, Christian. As South Africans debated, Zandile Khumalo-Gumede joined the conversation and took an unexpected stance.

Kelly Khumalo's sister reacts to Jub Jub's claims

When contacted by Sunday World for comment, Zandile Khumalo Gumede defended Jub Jub and confirmed that she and her mother unsuccessfully mediated discussions.

“At one point, my mother and I were mediating discussions, but unfortunately, nothing came of it,” she explained.

Zandile also revealed that Jub Jub wanted to pay damages for his teenage son and even approached her husband, who subsequently spoke to Kelly’s mother, Ntombi Khumalo, to resolve the dispute. The attempt came to nought because the Khumalos did not cooperate.

Kelly Khumalo's sister defends Jub Jub in co-parenting dispute

While Zandie Khumalo-Gumede did not criticise her sister directly, she said Kelly Khumalo and Jub Jub were both responsible for their current situation. She emphasised that Jub Jub had been denied access to his son despite his numerous efforts to resolve the issue amicably.

“Molemo and Kelly still have unresolved issues, which are clear from their public feuds. I don’t want to get into details, but Molemo has genuinely been trying and keeps getting rejected,” she said.

She said that Christian is interested in reconnecting with his father, but she cannot take him to Jub Jub without Kelly Khumalo’s permission. Zandie Khumalo-Gumede suggested that Jub Jub and Kelly Khumalo resolve their differences as former partners before they can successfully co-parent.

“Both Molemo and Kelly are at fault. They have hurt each other deeply, and they need to resolve their issues first before they can co-parent effectively,” she said.

In her interview on The L-Tido Podcast, Khumalo called all of her baby daddies useless. She mentioned that the only good dad was the late Senzo Meyiwa.

Kelly Khumalo drags Jub Jub in Father’s Day message

Before labelling Jub Jub and her other baby daddy useless, Kelly Khumalo had fired a salvo at the Uyajola 9/9 host on Father's Day.

Briefly News reported that Kelly Khumalo tore into Jub Jub on Father's Day in a TikTok video, accusing him of being an absentee father.

Without mentioning Jub Jub directly, Kelly Khumalo mocked a common excuse used by absentee fathers and argued that any father who wants to be in his child's life should take legal action.

