Londie London has opened her own hair studio, marking a major milestone in her business journey

Celebrities including Somizi, Elaine, Thobile Mseleku, and Ayanda Thabethe congratulated her on the launch

Fans praised Londie for her hustle and consistency, calling her “a boss babe” and “an inspiration”

Londie London opened her new hair studio and celebrities praised her.



South African singer, reality TV star, and businesswoman Londie London has once again proven she is more than just a pretty face. The former Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star recently shared a glimpse of her newly opened hair studio, complete with chic branding and a modern, feminine aesthetic. The move solidifies Londie’s growing reputation as a savvy entrepreneur dedicated to beauty and empowerment.

In her Instagram post, Londie, who previously threatened legal action over defamation claims, gave fans a sneak peek into the salon’s interior — a classy space that reflects her signature glamour. Fans were quick to celebrate her, but it was the flood of love from fellow celebrities that truly lit up her comments section.

Celebrities flood the comments section

Award-winning artist Elaine commented:

“Major! Congratulations, babe.”

Media personality Thobile Khumalo Mseleku, previously the subject of unverified scam allegations which she denied, wrote:

“Congratulations, my love."

TV star Ayanda Thabethe echoed the excitement, writing,

“Yenza nje ntombazane (this is what a girl does)! Well done, mama.”

Fashion and lifestyle influencer Mbalenhle Njoko wrote:

"Londi is working on her feet as always!"

Rapper and TV show host Moozlie cheered:

“Go girl!"

Fellow celebrity Laconco expressed her admiration with:

"Hawu, shembe!"

Media personality and actor Somizi Mhlongo couldn’t hold back his excitement, commenting to show his plans to personally support Londie’s latest venture:

“Finally, choms. I’m coming tomorrow.”

The comment section also buzzed with messages from other well-known names in entertainment. Phupho Gumede applauded with several clapping emojis, while Simply Nozipho said:

"Congratulations, momma."

Londie London was praised by celebrities after her new business venture.



Londie London's rise to fame

Londie London, whose birth name is Londiwe Siphiwokuhle Zulu, first came to prominence in South Africa as a cast member on the reality television series RHOD, joining the show in its second season. Her participation in the show allowed her to re-brand herself beyond being known merely as a glamorous singer and “body” figure. She has said that she used RHOD as a platform to show her personality, her ambitions, and her life beyond what people had initially assumed about her.

Following her television exposure, Londie London leveraged her public profile into entrepreneurial ventures. In April 2023 she launched a signature hair-braid brand in collaboration with hair-extension company Afrotex, marketing a 100-inch longest braid in Africa. She has since expanded this into a full beauty business with a warehouse stocked with her products and a new salon location in Johannesburg, indicating a transition from reality TV personality to businesswoman.

Dating rumours

Social media users alleged that Londi was in a relationship with a popular musician. Briefly News reported at the time that a netizen claimed that the couple was committed to each other so much so that they frequently travelled between their bases in Durban and Johannesburg to spend time together.

Beyond the rumours, Londie’s growing business empire continues to inspire young women across South Africa, proving her resilience and entrepreneurial spirit.

