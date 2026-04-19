Businessman and lawyer Bonelwa Mgudlwa, aka Buzza James, is reportedly related to Thabo Bester's lover, Nandipha Magudumana

Mgudlwa, who is married to TV producer and radio personality Anele Mdoda, recently trended on social media for his R14 million PPE scandal

South Africans on social media recently commented on reports that Mgudlwa is related to Magudumana

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Anele Mdoda's hubby, Buzza James, is linked to Nandipha Magudumana. Images: @lumie_m and @mixedracedUncle

Source: Twitter

Media personality Anele Mdoda's husband, Bonelwa Mgudlwa, known as Buzza James, is allegedly related to celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana, who is currently in prison.

Mgudlwa recently trended on social media when he broke his silence regarding the R14 million PPE COVID-19 scandal.

Mdoda and Mgudlwa recently shared photos and videos of their honeymoon in Switzerland on social media.

Entertainment channel Buzz Life News shared on its X account on 17 April 2026 that the businessman is related to Magudumana.

According to the publication, a source revealed that Mgudlwa is allegedly related to Dr Nandipha Magudumana, a celebrity doctor who is behind bars for helping Thabo Bester escape prison, as a cousin.

According to the mole, Mgudlwa, who is a qualified attorney, was reportedly part of a legal effort linked to attempts to challenge or block the release of the Netflix documentary titled Beauty and the Bester.

Briefly News contacted Mr Mgudlwa for a comment on Sunday, 19 April 2026.

Social media users react to James and Magudumana's rumour

@malangen_ said:

"Imagine someone coming into your life to ruin a reputation you've worked so hard to build and drag your name through the mud like this. I hope none of this is true."

@skhumali responded:

"So what’s the validity of them being cousins? Do their cases intertwine?"

@Limpooi17 wrote:

"Jeez, if this is true, our flower girl really got herself into trouble, shame."

@ZiphoBandile reacted:

"Ayiii, having affiliations as a learnered friend is messy."

@PlantationNoise replied:

"You guys wasted so many words for absolutely no reason. On the other hand, working for Elon's money is good."

@melelo_x said:

"A private life is equal to a healthy life."

@KhumaloFk responded:

"This article is garbage."

@WaMuvenda said:

"@Anele, you came between business partners and broke a family."

@mfunekojoko asked:

"What's the real story here?"

@MkhwanaziTl wrote:

"Yhoo kuningi shem."

@NhlanhlaKu47333 reacted:

"Weee! weee! weeeeh!"

@Sizzle_Diva commented:

"There are a lot of things coming out about him now."

@THendrix777 responded:

"This guy targets ugly women."

@OshunEtta asked:

"So what?"

@gwexe_bongani said:

"Too long. Magudumana is from Mbizana. This humble guy is not related to her."

Anele Mdoda husband Buzza James is Nandipha Magudumana's cousin. Images: Zinthatu and Buzza James

Source: Instagram

Sizwe Dhlomo seemingly congratulates Anele Mdoda and "Buzza" James

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Anele Mdoda's best friend, Sizwe Dhlomo, seemingly congratulated the media personality on her wedding ceremony on Sunday, 20 April 2025.

The TV and media personality wrote on his X account over the weekend, "God bless the union. God bless the families."

South Africans and fans of the TV producer and TV personality took to Dhlomo's social media post to congratulate Mdoda and James on their union.

Source: Briefly News