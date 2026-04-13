Social media was reeling over the explosive allegations Lebo Keswa made about Julius Malema

In the middle of a heated debate about her ex-wife, Keswa boldly and unexpectedly mentioned the EFF president, linking him to an unknown woman

Reacting to Keswa's claims, Malema stood his ground and had several online users split on whose side to defend

Lebo Keswa made explosive allegations against Julius Malema. Images: Letoya Makhene/ Facebook, Julius_S_Malema/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Lebo Keswa once again found herself trending for all the wrong reasons, only this time, instead of only dragging her ex-wife, Letoya Makhene, she decided to involve EFF president, Julius Malema.

What began as a discussion about the singer's workout video, posted on 10 April 2026 by X (formerly Twitter) user busiwe_bubu, turned into Keswa ridiculing her ex's reportedly troubled personal life and accusing her of spreading lies about her.

"Leave me out of her mess and miserable life, yhuuuuu. She now continues to LIE about me, and I’m here for it all and will respond. Can you leave me alone to be happy, hleng?"

But she didn't end there. Responding to several users urging her to ignore and move on from the toxic relationship, Keswa took a sharp turn and dragged Malema into the fray, alleging that he was involved in a secret liaison with a woman she knows.

In posts dated 12 April, Keswa responded to user Sixolise Gcilishe, who, according to their bio, is a "fighter for Economic Freedom In Our Lifetime," asking Keswa to dump whoever was advising her to continue speaking about her failed marriage on social media.

In a fiery rebuttal, Keswa told the user to keep their relationship advice to themselves. She went on to accuse the individual of being dishonest about the real reason for their past ICU admission, alleging that it wasn't "stress" at all, but rather a heart attack and stroke triggered by a sexual meeting with the EFF leader.

Lebo Keswa linked Julius Malema to an unknown woman. Images: lebokeswa/ Instagram, Julius_S_Malema/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Responding to the allegations, Malema asked for clarification, to which Keswa "reintroduced" herself in an attempt to jog his memory, claiming she was a "ghostwriter" for him and Fikile Mbalula while still with the ANC.

"I did communications and ghost writing for you and @MbalulaFikile, commissioned by Sello Rasethaba when you were with the now party we don’t associate with."

However, the CIC did not take the damaging claims lying down, hitting back with a blistering response that dismissed Keswa's allegations as complete fabrication. Malema made it clear that he would not be a silent target for what he described as "rubbish," distancing himself entirely from both Keswa and the individuals she mentioned.

While the businesswoman maintained her stance, the claims follow months of rumours that Malema had an affair, and the latest allegations from Keswa have only added fuel to the fire.

Read Lebo Keswa and Julius Malema's posts below.

Social media reacts to Lebo Keswa's claims

The online community was stunned by Keswa's allegations, with Malema's supporters joining the conversation to pour water on the claims.

EFFDefence2026 said:

"The president has entered this chat; this lady needs to be stopped."

Ndlmia wrote:

"Julius should have kept quiet about this psycho. You're out of your mind."

LenkaKowa advised:

"I will suggest that @Julius_S_Malema let the conversation pass. It is not worth it. This Lebo person is definitely not sober at all. There is no sober person who can tag people like this."

Supporters defended Julius Malema against Lebo Keswa's allegations. Image: Julius_S_Malema

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, instead of the heated back-and-forth, jokes flew as several online users were more intrigued by the details of the alleged rendezvous and by how the EFF leader apparently sent his rumoured lover to the ICU.

Lebo Keswa reacts to video of Letoya Makhene's family

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Lebo Keswa's reaction to a video of Letoya Makhene's viral family argument.

The businesswoman claimed the tense scene was her reality throughout their marriage, and continued to ridicule her ex on social media.

Source: Briefly News