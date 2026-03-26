Letoya Makhene is reportedly facing eviction from her Johannesburg apartment

According to reports, the singer/ actress's financial troubles have reached a breaking point, with claims surfacing that she has fallen several months behind on her rent

This latest development highlights Makhene's seemingly troubled personal life, which recently came to the forefront after her family's dirty laundry was aired in a now-viral video

Singer Letoya Makhene was reportedly evicted from her apartment. Image: Letoya Makhene

Source: Facebook

South African singer and actress Letoya Makhene is reportedly facing a new crisis following reports that she was evicted from her Johannesburg home due to unpaid rent.

According to sources, the former Generations actress's landlord took the bold step to kick her and her newborn baby out after she had fallen behind on rent for more than two months, leaving her locked out, with her electricity also cut off.

Makhene, who is famous for her role as Gaddafi's wife Tshidi Mogale in the soapie, is said to be facing financial hardship that has reached a critical stage.

Reports further suggest that she didn't go down without a fight, taking the matter to court to contest her landlord's decision to evict her.

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Letoya's private life has become public knowledge largely through her ex-wife, Lebo Keswa, who frequently uses social media and podcasts to expose the often messy details of their failed marriage.

Recently, she commented on the viral video showing a heated altercation between Letoya and her family members, to which Keswa exclaimed that she "lived with this drama."

In the comment section, she made several explosive and unverified claims about her ex's pregnancy, as well as the identity of the child’s father and his personal struggles.

The brewing drama comes ahead of the premiere of her reality show, The Makhenes, on 12 April, leading social media to question whether it's a twisted marketing ploy to boost viewership.

While the truth behind the rental dispute remains unclear, Makhene has refrained from making a public statement, leaving many to wonder if she will eventually share her side of the story.

Briefly News contacted Letoya Makhene for a comment. This is a developing story.

Letoya Makhene was allegedly kicked out of her Johannesburg apartment with her newborn. Image: Letoya Makhene﻿.

Source: Facebook

Letoya Makhene's family involved in heated clash

As if things couldn't get any worse for the actress, her family drama became a major trending topic in recent weeks following a viral clip of their heated altercation.

Briefly News reported on the Makhenes' verbal clash involving Letoya, her sister Pauline and their uncle, singer Pappa Makhene, whom they accused of mistreating their grandmother and behaving inappropriately around other family members.

The video, which surfaced on 18 March, captured the heated confrontation and the verbal insults thrown between the relatives, exposing the deep-seated tensions that have apparently been brewing within the famous musical family.

The footage added another layer to the public's perception of the star, shifting the focus from her professional achievements to her allegedly troubled personal life and deeply fractured family dynamic.

Letoya Makhene is allegedly facing personal and financial struggles. Image: Letoya Makhene﻿.

Source: Facebook

Ashley Ogle addresses her mom's explosive allegations

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Ashley Ogle finally breaking her silence to address her mother's claims that she had been mistreating her family.

Following her mom's viral livestream, during which she told followers what truly happens behind closed doors, fans were stunned to learn about the apparent tensions within Ogle's family.

Source: Briefly News