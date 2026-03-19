Letoya Makhene and her family were captured in a heated verbal altercation in a now-viral video

Ahead of the premiere of their reality TV show, things reportedly took a turn behind the scenes, with the actress's sister threatening and hurling insults at their uncle

Details surrounding the altercation have sent social media into a tailspin as online users revisit Makhene's controversial marriage and her family's deep-seated tension

Letoya Makhene and her family were involved in a heated altercation. Images: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

Letoya Makhene is once again trending for all the wrong reasons, and this time, her family is at the centre of an online firestorm.

Tensions were high in a viral video that surfaced on 18 March 2026, capturing a group of people holding back a woman, said to be the actress's sister, Pauline, as she hurled insults at an alleged family member, suspected of being their uncle, Papa Makhene.

In the video, Pauline can be seen pointing and throwing F-bombs at her uncle, accusing him of mistreating his mother, her grandmother and acting inappropriately around other family members. This, as several people desperately tried to de-escalate the volatile situation.

Letoya Makhene and her sister made shocking allegations against their uncle. Image: letoyamakhenep

Source: Instagram

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As tensions rise in front of the camera, the person taking the video is also heard making remarks such as "Good girl" and "I'm going to make you trend," instantly triggering Letoya to take action.

The singer soon takes her sister's side, confronting the person behind the lens in an attempt to protect Pauline. As the confrontation escalates, Letoya is seen holding protection order documents against her uncle and threatening to involve the police.

Although all the parties involved eventually dispersed in a separate video, the damage was already done, and the clip had captured enough to ignite a firestorm of speculation online.

With the 12 April premiere of The Makhenes approaching, this unscripted drama has completely shifted the narrative around the show, leaving fans to wonder whether the family's deep-seated wounds would ever be healed.

Watch the videos of the altercation below.

Social media erupts over Makhene family drama

The comment section erupted in criticism and speculation as viewers attempted to dissect the drama. Read some of the comments below.

LungzM was stunned:

"How does one family have so much drama?. It’s not even funny or entertaining. It’s just sad."

leePhiwo said:

"I remember her and her siblings when they were still very young; they were very famous rich kids. They lost the mom, and the younger sister disappeared. I think she started taking drugs. Eish, this is sad, man."

thicknsavage remarked:

"Letoya's life is a mess."

Mizzyb1 recalled:

"This is so sad. I remember growing up and seeing these sisters on TV. They were IT girls indeed, beautiful, well-articulate, with their beautiful dreads. Now here we are, so sad!"

Meanwhile, others revisited the statements made by Letoya's ex-wife, Lebo Keswa, after their divorce, during which she alluded to the singer's tumultuous life.

The pair ended their marriage in 2024 following a highly publicised split that played out across social media and various "tell-all" podcast interviews.

During her "breakup tour," Keswa claimed she had endured emotional and physical abuse, while further alleging that Letoya’s life was far more chaotic than the public realised.

Petite_Penny recalled:

"When Lebo spoke out, they laughed at her instead of taking her seriously. Look at this mess."

KennethThabiso6 said:

"Eh, Lebo dodged a bullet mos."

On the other hand, some speculate that the video was merely a marketing ploy to secure viewership ratings ahead of the premiere of their reality show.

Ashley Ogle addresses family drama

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Ashley Ogle's statement following the explosive allegations made by her family.

The reality TV star revealed that there was far more than what her family was sharing and expressed disappointment in them for taking their personal issues to social media.

Source: Briefly News