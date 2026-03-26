A Limpopo woman has been sentenced to prison after she was found guilty of burning down her former lover’s house in a jealous rage

The news of the sentencing was shared on Facebook, sparking a massive debate online regarding the severity of the punishment

Social media users expressed shock and mixed emotions, with some calling for harsher penalties, while others suggested repayment

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A woman from Limpopo is heading to prison after her jealous rage resulted in her ex-lover's house being reduced to ashes. Image: Westend61 – Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

A legal case involving a 27-year-old woman from Limpopo who set her ex-partner's home on fire concluded in court.

The story, which was also shared on the TimesLIVE Facebook account on 26 March 2026, gained traction as locals reacted to the destructive nature of the crime.

The local publication explained that Meriam Tutje was handed a jail sentence for the arson attack, which was reportedly fuelled by a fit of jealousy. The court proceeding revealed the extent of the damage caused when the woman targeted her former lover’s property.

Jealous fit leads to jail time for Limpopo woman

The incident showed the dangerous consequences of a domestic dispute turning violent. Total damages, including items destroyed by the fire, were estimated at R520,000. Following the sentencing, Facebook account TimesLIVE’s post reached a wide audience. Community members discussed the impact of actions on the victim and the perpetrator’s future.

SA debates about the woman’s actions

The post was flooded with many comments as social media users shared their strong opinions on the case. Many users were shocked by the details and argued that she deserved jail time for such violent behaviour. Some suggested a more practical approach. They argued that instead of being put in jail, she should have been made to work to pay for the rebuilding of the house. Others expressed that while they understood the pain of a breakup, resorting to arson was inexcusable.

Viewers were shocked, with many calling for a harsher sentence. Image Tim Robberts

Source: Getty Images

User @Isaac Themba Mpofana said:

"The woman should have been given a chance to build the house instead of staying in jail."

User @Nomaswazi Radebe commented:

"Seven years after she decided to destroy someone's hard work? That’s not enough, seriously."

User @Tumelo Mogonediwa added:

"You play stupid games, you win stupid prizes."

User @Jojo Silinda said:

"This means that she will be out in three years if she behaves inside. Three years is too little compared to the damage, costs and stress she caused to the owner of the house."

User @Thokozani Erick Jozana shared:

"12 years would at least have been enough."

User @Finn Solomons commented:

"What happened to the purple gang? I mean the umlilo wamaphepha (paper fire) movement that had anger issues towards men. Ayiboshwe leyo (arrest that) purple gang member usikhotheni (is a gangster)."

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Source: Briefly News