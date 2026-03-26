A viral video shows a man being beaten outside a Durban spaza shop during or after a multi-organisational march

The attackers appear to have targeted the man, who is a foreign national, sparking debate on whether it was crime prevention or Afrophobia

South Africans have reacted to the video, with some applauding the march while others condemned the attack on the man

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South Africans were shocked at a viral video that shows a man being beaten outside a Durban spaza shop. Images: PhotoAlto/Frederic Cirou/ Getty Images and Luba Lesolle/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DURBAN — A harrowing video from Durban has captured a moment of violence that has left South Africans shocked.

The footage, reportedly filmed on 25 March 2026 during or after a multi-organisational march, shows a confrontation outside a Durban spaza shop that escalates into a violent attack on one man.

While some applauded the march against illegal immigrants, others were concerned after a video of a man getting beaten up went viral.

What does the video show?

The video begins showing several men engaged in an intense confrontation with an alleged foreign national. They are seen waving papers aggressively, while the man insists that they are valid. It appears that the foreign national produced his permits, which the group was arguing were invalid. One man can be heard shouting that the man must shut down his business.

“Close the shop, the ANC is not here,” the man says.

Tensions quickly spiral out of control, and moments later, the man is struck repeatedly with a stick while others watch or participate in the attack. The entire scene unfolds in a matter of minutes, leaving a chilling impression of vigilante justice in the streets.

South Africans weigh in

South Africans on social media have responded with anger and concern. Many stress that no one should be subjected to violence, regardless of their nationality or legal status. While not condoning the violence, some expressed concern at the number of illegal immigrants operating shops in SA.

@Am_Blujay asked:

"Is this really about illegal immigration or just Afrophobia?"

@AfricaisBlack said:

"Lawlessness has become the "new normal" in the Durban CBD. It is chilling to watch members of xenophobic groups take the law into their own hands. Harassing and assaulting a shopkeeper even after he produces valid legal documentation. When citizens can force businesses to close through violence and intimidation, all while cameras are rolling, it’s clear our country’s laws are being ignored."

@BabesWeRand argued:

"It's all about corruption. How did that guy with his so-called papers end up owning a small shop? That’s where the problem started when people faked their statuses in South Africa."

@Knick_RSA

If ANC can listen to South Africans, the lives of illegal foreigners won’t be in danger! The negligence of the ANC will lead this country into serious violence.

@shugathewizard_

"You will find out later that black foreigners were never the problem."

High Court blocks Operation Dudula

In related news, the Gauteng High Court prevented Operation Dudula from embarking on anti-migrant activities operations, which they have been carrying out on public healthcare facilities. The court interdicted the organisation on 4 November 2025. Kopanong Africa Against Zenophobia, the Inner City Federation, the South African Informal Traders Forum, and Abahlali BaseMjondolo Movement filed for an indictment against Operation Dudula.

March and March held a multi-organisational march in Durban to mark their first anniversary. Image: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

Ramaphosa speaks against vigilante attacks on illegal immigrants

Previously, Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa called on South Africans not to resort to vigilante acts against illegal immigrants. The president made the appeal while answering questions in the National Assembly on Thursday, 6 November 2025. Ramaphosa fielded numerous questions about the impact of illegal migration on State services during the proceedings.

Source: Briefly News