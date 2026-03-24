A popular DJ from the Vaal, DJ Spitjo, and four other suspects were allegedly arrested in Katlehong

The four men attempted to kidnap a woman and a man; however, they got caught by the South African Police Services (SAPS)

Social media users have relayed their varying opinions on the matter, with many responding differently to the news

Popular Vaal DJ Spitjo was among the four men who were arrested for attempted kidnapping. Image: Spitcho Dipichi

Source: Facebook

A Vaal musician, DJ Spitjo, known for his music and entertaining content on TikTok and Facebook, was taken into custody following an attempted kidnapping in Katlehong.

A security officer from a mall in Ekhurhuleni reportedly tipped off the police after noticing suspicious movements from the DJ alongside three other suspects.

Spitjo and crew involved in police shootout

According to Daily Sun, on Thursday, 19 March 2026, the officers rescued two victims, a man and a woman, and recovered firearms allegedly belonging to the suspects.

It is alleged that the lady was driving a BMW when they hijacked her and forced her to transfer R80,000. Both the lady and the male were unharmed.

"Acting on this intelligence, the police initiated a coordinated intelligence-driven operation which led to the arrest of three suspects at Eastgate Mall," the statement reads.

A shootout ensued when the police closed in on the suspects.

"Subsequent investigations directed the police to a safe house in Dikole section, Katlehong. Upon arrival, an exchange of gunfire ensued," the police shared.

Social media users poke fun at Spitjo and friends

The comments online are not kind, as social media folks ripped into the DJ and his friend.

Popular Vaal DJ Spitjo smiled at the police station after he as arrested. Image: CrimeWatch_RSA

Source: Twitter

Mampho Desiree Stellenberg posted a video of Spitjo talking about making money, and trolled him about living a fake lifestyle.

"Spitjo said there’s a lot of money in the streets, but didn’t say how. That made me realise not everything we see is real. Some people are living lives they can’t even explain in the light. Stop wishing for other people’s lives. You don’t know what they had to do to get there. Live your life. Move at your own pace. No pressure."

Gogo Moloi responded:

"He is not even showing remorse because he knows South African prisons are hotels."

Lucky Nkosi laughed:

"This Gent Looks funny."

Mac Sammie reacted:

"Ohh the usual criminals that lie."

Ckhuzo Sompisi Hlatshwayo recounted:

"I remember him saying, 'You must not crave a certain lifestyle, because that pressure will send you sraight to jail'."

SAPS in connection to Bucie's husband kidnapping

In a previous report from Briefly News, the police officers implicated in the kidnapping and assault of Bucie's ex-husband have reportedly been dismissed from their jobs.

Nhlanhla Nkomo opened a case after he experienced a terrifying ordeal with the crooked cops who reportedly extorted and deserted him in the middle of nowhere.

With their names finally revealed, the former police officers are now facing the full weight of the law after being stripped of their badges.

Source: Briefly News