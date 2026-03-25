A video captured the moment that an alleged crime took place in an area filled with people

The clip was a hit because people were amazed by just how brazen the suspected criminal was

South Africans shared their thoughts on the video showing a suspected crime that took place and was captured on camera

A man thought to be a thief became a viral sensation after pulling off a daring theft. South Africans were stunned after watching a man pull off a daring theft.

A man stole a phone from a group of guys. Image: Tahir Bashir / Pexels

Source: UGC

People were in disbelief at the video shared on 23 March 2026, which showed that even a crowd of people did not guarantee safety. The moment captured on camera reminded people of just how bad crime is in South Africa.

In a video shared on TikTok by @newsnexussa, a group of people were filming a video mistakenly thinking they were safe. In the background, a car was circling near them, and one of them hopped out. The man casually walked towards the group, who were seemingly filming content. The thief quickly grabbed the phone and their tripod and ran off. The group watched the man run off before they started chasing him. Watch the video below:

South Africa floored by alleged thief

Many people thought the supposed theft was very daring. People thought the video was funny, others thought the video was based on a dog that reminded them of how unsafe it can be in Johannesburg. Read people's comments below:

South Africans discussed theft and how they avoid it in big cities. Image: Freepik

Source: UGC

Larry k was amused:

"They couldn't believe it until they saw him running to the car😂, all were focused on singing, not the phone.

Goodness Masuku🇿🇦 avised:

"I'm so sorry, boys, but next time, do your content indoors, it's safe, most of my pictures are indoors, I'm avoiding such things!!!"

Ora felt the group was slow to react:

"🤣 They took so long to react but I get it. Ke shock."

Sinanziwe Precious N remarked:

"The guy in a blue t-shirt is with the snatcher. Before the incident, he kept checking on the thieves, and secondly, they greeted."

Maiden July🧚🏾‍♂️ said:

"When he ran with the tripod as well, I laughed so hard 🤣"

BossLae💋 remarked:

"This is why we don’t shoot content in public in Joburg streets 😭"

JARL ALL€N was amazed by the thief:

"off."

kaleidoscope357 wrote:

"Guys are taking big chances now😂"

Anesipho Mvelo defended the group's reaction:

"For all those who are saying their reaction is delayed, its known as the bystander effect."

Other Briefly News stories about alleged crimes

South Africans were in stitches over a video of a man who was accused of being a thief after getting stuck in a toilet.

A TikTok video of a woman actively stealing meat during a braai became a viral moment as people thought it was hilarious.

A CCTV clip in a video on TikTok showed a thief who was using a pair of scissors to break into a parked car

Online users were proud of a petrol attendant who stepped in to help prevent a suspected kidnapping that went viral.

Source: Briefly News