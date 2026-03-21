In a TikTok video, Americans visiting South Africa sparked a debate after giving her honest take

The young woman and man made a show to video to discuss the vibe they've got in the Mother City

South Africans shared their thought after hearing Americans' impressions about Mzansi people so far

A woman and a man, seemingly new to South Africa, gave people some of their first impressions. The pair were brutally honest about what they've experienced so far while in South Africa.

A woman from the USA dating a South African man shared a controversial opinion. Image: @kgotocarter

Source: TikTok

The video of the man and woman making their comments about South Africa was shared on 19 March and received a lot of attention. People shared their takes about South Africa and what it has to offer after hearing the Americans out.

In a TikTok video by @kgotsocarter_leesahlane, a man and woman with American accents shared their recent experience in Cape Town, which has been interesting so far after they went out. She said that the coloured people in South Africa have been the most friendly to her so far, saying they were down to earth. They agreed that other races have been less friendly and that it could just be the city. They both agreed they had rude experiences and that the atmosphere in Johannesburg was better for them. Watch the video below:

South Africa split over Americans' take on Cape Town

People encouraged the Americans to stop generalising about South Africans. Voewers defended locals against the criticism mentioned in the video. Read the comments below:

South Africans defended the diversity of people in South Africa. Image: AscentXmedia

Source: Getty Images

𝑻𝑨𝑹 appreciated the Americans' take:

"Thank you I am coloured and we are friendly people ❤️"

user6436038872127 argued against the Americans' take:

"Black people are our people and always will.... We all can work together and make it work we are not gonna create animosity oh no."

Taryn jade ♥️ appreciated that coloured people got their flowers:

"Thank you for saying this Coloured people are generally friendly and respectful 🙏"

jessicawynne151 was flattered by their compliments to coloured people:

"Thank you for the compliment guys, much love🥰"

Callen_lee saige😍❤️ was also proud to be coloured:

"we as coloured people are very friendly."

Karen Pearl begged the American to give grace:

"Guys, please don't put so much pressure on CT, we're not perfect. Please come back because you are welcome, but don't expect perfection. Lots of love ❤️

uhmmmmm1720 also raved about the coloured community:

"We love showing love."

Shelly2.0 reminded the Americans that Mzansi was diverse:

"Sjoooo, let us not create division. We are a broad community of people, and in South Africa, we like to spread love. 🇿🇦"

Stories about Americans in South Africa

Source: Briefly News