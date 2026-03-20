A Thai woman who has lived in South Africa long enough to earn herself an SA nickname shared why going back to Thailand is simply not an option for her

From food to songs, she listed all the very South African things she could never leave behind

South Africans flooded the comments saying her accent and knowledge of the national anthem gave her away completely

A young woman is recording a vlog in her room. Images: @nouisang

Source: TikTok

A young Thai woman living in South Africa had Mzansi in stitches after sharing a video on 16 April 2025 answering one of the most common questions she gets asked. TikToker Noui, also known by her SA nickname Sibongile and who goes by @nouisang, posted the clip with the caption:

"I'm waaaaay too South African 🇿🇦😂🇹🇭"

In the video, she explained that people always ask whether she plans to go back to Thailand one day. Her response was to go back where? This is her home. She then launched into a list of reasons why leaving is completely out of the question. First, she broke into a verse of the South African national anthem, singing it with full confidence. Then she pointed out that people in Thailand would not understand pap, biltong, or certain SA slang.

She then spun around her room singing an Afrikaans song, followed by a favourite SA tune. She also pointed out that her grandmother in Thailand does not even speak English, so throwing Afrikaans, Tswana and Mzansi slang into the mix would be a disaster. She ended the video with a very South African "askies" and declared herself too far gone to leave.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi loves theThai-SA woman's funny clip

South Africans and people from around the world had plenty to say in the comments section of TikToker @nouisang's clip:

@Zane Ale asked:

"How did you even end up in SA???"

@Stumyza said:

"😅🤣😂 But you're South African mos! Even the accent!"

@no_one added:

"Asian South Africans exist! I think we're doing a lot better than before. So many people are learning and exploring Asian culture."

@Imani®🥹 laughed:

"Girl, how are they going to understand your SA humour 🤣🤣😭"

@nhlanhla Mthethwa wrote:

"Not your accent changing. I wouldn't believe you were from Thailand if it wasn't for the flag 😩❤️"

@Onkgopotse said:

"Your South African name is Sibongile, neh."

@Mabheka Ntswembu pointed out:

"You even know the Afrikaans part of the national anthem, and I don't even know what they're saying 😂😂😂"

@De Wit_Moncho shared:

"I love Thai people. Been there three times already. Still not enough."

@Karenさん added:

"I like you. My granddaughter is Japanese but she did her schooling here in Cape Town."

A young woman sharing why she can't leave SA. Images: @nouisang

Source: TikTok

More on foreigners falling in love with SA

Briefly News recently reported on a British traveller who visited Cape Town for just one day and fell so hard for the city that South Africans could not stop sharing his video.

recently reported on a British traveller who visited Cape Town for just one day and fell so hard for the city that South Africans could not stop sharing his video. A UK travel creator visited a Joburg farmers market and said something about South Africa that had locals proud and nodding along.

A French woman visiting Cape Town shared what a stranger at Starbucks did for her, and South Africans in the comments had the perfect explanation for why it happened.

Source: Briefly News