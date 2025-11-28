A British traveller shared a TikTok video about his first day in Cape Town, showing how quickly he fell in love with the scenery, beaches and mountain views

His clips highlighted the city’s beauty, the cost of living, and how much he experienced while exploring different spots in one day

The video gained strong online traction as South Africans reacted to his excitement and shared their own thoughts about the city

South Africans enjoyed seeing Cape Town through a fresh set of eyes, as the traveller’s excitement and scenic clips sparked plenty of online interest without giving away everything he experienced.

A British traveller has quickly captured the attention of South Africans after sharing a video about his first day in Cape Town. The clip was posted by @harryjaggardtravel on 24 November 2025, showing where he was, what he saw, and how he reacted almost immediately after landing in the city. In the video, he explained why he fell in love with Cape Town so quickly, highlighting the houses, beaches, mountains, and overall scenery that captured his attention. He also mentioned that while the cost of living in Cape Town is high, experiencing its views, clean air and outdoor lifestyle does not cost a cent, which was part of his excitement as he explored the area.

In the video, user @harryjaggardtravel moved between neighbourhoods, coastlines and lookout spots, giving viewers a sense of how much he managed to experience in just one day. He spoke about the white sand beaches, the bright blue water and the mountain backdrop that made Cape Town feel different from other places he had visited. His focus wasn’t only on the beauty, though. He also acknowledged that Cape Town can be pricey, but the everyday experience of walking, relaxing by the shore or taking in the scenery still makes the city special. His casual commentary matched the energy of someone discovering South Africa for the first time and being pleasantly surprised by what he found.

Cape Town scenery steals the show

The video quickly gained traction after being shared on TikTok, with viewers engaging as the clip continued to spread across local timelines. People were drawn to how much he managed to fit into a single day, and the scenic visuals helped push the video to wider visibility. Many South Africans commented on how refreshing it was to see an outsider appreciate places they often take for granted, while others enjoyed the light-hearted tone of his travel content.

Online responses were filled with playful comparisons, travel suggestions and friendly encouragement as viewers enjoyed seeing Cape Town through the eyes of a first-time visitor. Some felt that the video reminded them of the city’s charm, while others shared that they loved seeing foreigners experience South Africa with such enthusiasm.

Here's what netizens had to say

Gunther wrote:

"Cape Town this; Cape Town that; it has gotten to a point."

Andrew Clarke said:

"I see a lot of British people going out to Cape Town lately and promoting it; South Africa is beautiful and the people welcoming; there’s more to it than just Cape Town, believe you me; Natal south coast is stunning and beautiful beaches and coastline."

Zekze wrote:

"I wish to visit Cape Town one day."

Ndlovu Masingita said:

"Come to Hillbrow in Joburg; more nice than Cape Town."

Doctor K wrote:

"My fellow South Africans, thank you for being kind."

Calvin said:

"Please be careful; be safe; welcome to our beautiful country."

Thabi Chidi wrote:

"Welcome to South Africa; our beautiful land."

OG_Unleashed said:

"$1mil for a house is cheap; hence why a lot of Americans come retire in CT; it's cheap."

YBA 2 NWGP wrote:

"I am happy you love the city Cape Town; but as locals we can only come there/live there as domestic tourists; if you have British Pound, American Dollar or Euro currency you can enjoy yourself; with the South African Rand you will struggle; I don’t mean to sound bitter but it is what it is; but enjoy the scenery and come back again."

Check out the TikTok video below:

