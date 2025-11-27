The viral clip introduced a twist after both girlfriends had posted the same man, leading to a reveal video that clarified the situation

The dancing moment between the three of them created a light, unexpected atmosphere, shifting the tone from suspicion to curiosity

The video circulated fast as people reacted to the relationship dynamic, offering jokes, surprise and playful commentary

South Africans reacted with disbelief and humour as the video shifted from confusion to clarity, creating one of the week’s most entertaining talking points.

The picture featured Lala Mwathi and Tshepi both dating the same one, one on the left outdoors wearing large sunglasses, while the other appeared indoors. Image: @lalamwathi, @tshepi

Source: TikTok

The video posted by @thenjwayo.o on 26 November 2025 quickly became one of the most talked-about clips of the week as South Africans tried to wrap their heads around the situation. The man at the centre of the story appeared in a TikTok where he danced alongside his two girlfriends, @lalamwathi and @tshepi. The clip surfaced just a day after both women had individually posted him on their own pages, which sparked a wave of confusion as viewers started connecting the dots. Because the posts created curiosity around who was dating whom and how, the man eventually released the viral video showing all three of them together on his birthday.

In the video, the trio danced in sync, creating a light-hearted moment that contrasted heavily with the earlier speculation online. Before the three-way video dropped, people had argued over whether the man was cheating or whether the women knew about each other. The updated clip seemed to answer the questions that had been circulating, suggesting that the relationship was more open than viewers initially thought. It also showed the two women interacting comfortably, which gave the clip even more shock value, considering the earlier controversy on their individual timelines.

Unexpected TikTok twist sparks conversation

Within a single day, the video posted by user @thenjwayo.o managed to pull in over 29,000 likes and more than 200 comments from stunned South Africans. The numbers climbed fast as people started sharing their disbelief, and the story spread across timelines as users debated the man’s boldness. The earlier posts from the girlfriends made the reveal even more dramatic, forming part of why the clip gained momentum so quickly. Because the whole thing unfolded over just a few posts, it felt like viewers were watching a mini-series play out in real time.

By the time the comment section settled, the clip had sparked jokes, opinions and even reluctant admiration. Some people said they would start minding their own business after seeing how confidently the man handled the situation. Others teased him as a real African man who was attempting a polygamous setup without fear of the internet’s reaction. Many were shocked but entertained, saying the clip felt like a plot twist no one saw coming and that only South Africa could deliver a moment this dramatic.

A man appeared dancing confidently beside his two girlfriends in the trending TikTok moment. Image: Image: @thenjwayo.o

Source: TikTok

Here’s what netizens had to say

Lee-Ann Tondo Khumalo said:

“Ngikhaliseni ngisesthenjini somjolo njengani. 😭😭 Translation: Please make me cry too, I want to be in a committed relationship like you guys.”

Thando wrote:

“Hau Mseleku. 🤚🏾😅”

Zah01 asked:

“Why am I smiling alone? 😂🤣😅”

Cedyjay said:

“A car has four seats, so kushota mina k’phela lapho, 🥺😊 Happy birthday bhuti Lwazi.” Translation: A car has four seats, so I’m the only one missing; happy birthday, brother Lwazi.”

Miss News added:

“My man’s girlfriend thinks it’s AI. 😩🤣”

Madam Elianah added:

“For my man to get me a sister. 🕯”

Ka’MaGeba wrote:

“Sizofunda uk’naka izindaba zethu. 😭👍🏾 Translation: We’ll learn to mind our own business.”

Cheyenne shared:

“They all knew from the beginning, guys. 😂🔥”

Ocean19 said:

“Eish from today ha ke sa tsena di taba tsa batho. 😭 Ey, they’ll betray you, shame. Translation: From today, I’m not entering other people’s business.”

Abongile Makhubela said:

“Indoda enemali ine power shame. 😭😂👐🏽 Translation: A man with money really has power.”

Check out the TikTok video below:

