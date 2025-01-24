A Zulu guy advice women not to join isithembu, explaining that it only benefits one person in a relationship

He shared his detailed reasoning on TikTok, where the guy expressed his views on polygamy

Social media users quickly flooded the comment section, sharing their thoughts on the practice, with some praising him for speaking the truth

A man begged women to love themselves enough not to fall for polygamous marriages. Image: @nemoniksaid

Source: Instagram

The latest season of one of Mzansi's most loved reality shows, Uthando Nesithembu, recently aired, sparking debates on social media users about introducing the fifth wife, who was mentioned in the previous season.

One gentleman by the TikTok handle @nemoniksaid could not keep quiet after watching the first episode, urging women not to fall for polygamous marriages.

The man speaks on isithembu

In the clip, @nemoniksaid pleads with women, urging them to love themselves enough not to settle for being just a number in a man's life, even if they're in a difficult situation and need rescuing.

Referring to Musa Mseleku's reality show, he points out that Musa has added a fifth wife, questioning how he will manage so many wives and balance their schedules.

Watch the video below:

SA debate about polygamy

The clip attracted over 2.4K comments from social media users who mostly agreed with the man's point of view. Many praised her for her honest view of the practice, while others claimed he was still too young to understand the whole concept and need for isithembu.

A man shared that polygamy is only for the benefit of a man. Image: @nemoniksaid

Source: Instagram

User @Aquamarine 🧜‍♀️shared:

"Wow, the first man to be against isthembu and tell the truth..shout out to you✌️

User @nomasigodi said:

"It's all about money; if Mseleku had no money, no women would be in that nonsense. It's all about him."

User @MaKhumalo_the_Nguni added:

"I honestly don’t mind, but my husband doesn’t want isthembu. Having a husband full-time is exhausting 😭😭."

User @Noyonaca❤♡ shared:

"Just imagine once a week 😂😂😩 that could never be me😭."

User @www.lee01 added:

"I'm always saying Zulu women are strong

User @Zee😘 said:

"Musa doesn't love those women, he loves himself."

Source: Briefly News