South Africans tuned into a TikTok where two gents turned a political standoff between SA and the US into a catchy and relatable song

The light-hearted musical take helped break down a complicated moment and made global politics feel closer to home without weighing it down

As the clip spread online, it drew interest for how naturally it combined humour, commentary and everyday South African personality

South Africans enjoyed seeing a musical breakdown of the latest drama between SA and the US, turning a tense global moment into something fun and easy to follow.

The two men on the left were standing against a textured wall, both smiling and dressed in colourful floral shirts. Image: @mfazomhlophejbwenkani, Cyril Ramaphosa

Source: Facebook

A TikTok video posted by @mfazomhlophejbwenkani on 24 November 2025 has sparked major online attention after two South African gents recorded a playful song about the ongoing drama between Donald Trump and President Cyril Ramaphosa. The clip was filmed at home and uploaded straight to TikTok, where the pair sang about South Africa standing its ground after the United States initially announced it was boycotting the G20 summit hosted in SA. The post explains how the US later attempted to rejoin the G20 at the last minute by sending a junior representative, which South Africa rejected, leading to days of heated online back-and-forth.

What made the video stand out is how casually the duo translated a complicated political situation into something that everyday South Africans could understand. By turning the tension into music, they made the topic feel less overwhelming and more accessible, giving people a chance to laugh at a global moment that normally feels far removed from daily life. Their delivery also captured the typical South African spirit; mixing humour, commentary and a bit of cultural spice to make serious news feel lighter.

Local creators turn global politics into music

Their song summed up the situation in a light and relatable way, capturing everything from Ramaphosa holding firm to the nickname ‘cupcake’ that locals often use jokingly. Within three days, the video posted by TikTok user @mfazomhlophejbwenkani had already picked up over 24,000 likes, more than 1,000 shares and over 900 comments, becoming one of the week’s biggest talking points online. Users quickly began reposting, stitching and duetting the clip as it made its way across different feeds. The traction showed how powerful humour can be when it meets political news, especially when creators present it in a way that feels authentically South African. It wasn’t just the song itself that spread fast, but the energy around it, with people loving how effortlessly it fit the moment.

South Africans responded with amusement, admiration and a lot of playful commentary as they enjoyed the way the creators broke down the political tension. Many appreciated how the gents highlighted Ramaphosa’s firm stance without the clip feeling heavy, while others simply enjoyed the comedic timing and familiar style of musical parody. The political storyline already had the nation talking, so the song arrived at the perfect moment and gave social media something fun to latch onto. Overall, people walked away entertained and even more invested in the unfolding drama.

Mfazomhlophe& JB.wenkani sang together as they turned the SA–US political drama into a playful moment. Image: @mfazomhlophejbwenkani

Source: TikTok

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Ginqa said:

"Coca-Cola must support our brothers."

Uyathandwa wrote:

"Someone must translate it to Trump. The message must be delivered."

User7508347279118 said:

"As for cupcake."

Sakhile Khumalo Mdluli wrote:

"The fact that you guys release songs about current affairs."

Tasha M asked:

"Are we ever serious in this country, though?"

Mario Ludick said:

"Don’t mess with South Africans."

Nompilo Mbambo said:

"Please let me buy you a Coke."

Mbongeleni Ayanda wrote:

“This Coke has something that shocks the system."

Lebo M asked:

"What does Donald Trump usually do, though?"

Mpho Dee Deejay said:

"I’m leaving South Africa. I’m moving to KZN."

Check out the TikTok video below:

3 Other Briefly News stories relate to Donald Trump

Source: Briefly News