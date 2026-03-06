An American visiting South Africa shared his honest opinions after visiting two of the capital cities

The young man got people's attention after he shared unpopular opinions about Johannesburg while comparing it to Cape Town

South Africans had a lot to say after hearing the American's unsolicited review of Johannesburg

In a video on TikTok, a young man from the United States posted about how he felt about joburg. The man was very vocal as he shared his thoughts on the women and other aspects of the city.

An American shared his thoughts on Johannesburg in a TikTok video. Image: globalceezyofficial / TikTok / Steward Masweneng / Pexels

Source: UGC

The South African's were inclined to respond after the man opened up about his criticisms of the big city. The video that the American posted on 2 February 2026 was met with outrage from South African viewers.

In a TikTok video, a young American man @globalceezyofficial an American was walking in a Johannesburg mall complaining about the city. He said that if he had come to Johannesburg first before Cape Town, he would not even enjoyed the country. The American complained that Johannesburg had little to nothing for him to do and that all he was doing was going to the mall. He also complained that he preferred the women that he saw in Cape Town, as opposed to the women he saw in Johannesburg, describing them as "ghetto"/ hood. Watch the video of The American's man:

South Africans slam American man

Online users felt that the man was out of pocket with his criticisms about South Africa. Some people accuse the young man opinion racist after he shared his opinion about women in Johannesburg. Read the comments below:

An American woman compared Johannesburg to Cape Town and garnered attention. Image: Steward Masweneng

Source: UGC

Katleho Motloung said:

"This guy is so young but yet so tired, I can't believe I actually watched the whole video 😭"

Vicmo_SA remarked:

"People have day jobs…you can’t walk around during working hours with nothing to do and expect action."

Sovereign commented:

"This is a wonderful review 😭 … many love to you my brother and safe travels back home."

user4151427913616 shared:

"Cape Town women are gorgeous. And so are the men. Ask yourself if you are their type with all those exquisite men they’ve already got."

Leigh Geddes hoped his review would lessen tourists' attention on Joburg:

"Thanks for the review. We don't want what's happening in CPT to happen here. Please mention the potholes too! Safe travels ✌🏼"

Keena Maake defended Joburg:

"There’s so many events going on in Johannesburg bro."

Mzansi insisted that Johannesburg was the problem:

"Eish Joburg said: that sounds like a you problem, my guy."

Khanyisani Ndlovu slammed the American:

"Looking for Vibes on at midday during the week is crazy."

Source: Briefly News