American's Take on Johannesburg vs Cape Town in TikTok Video Annoys South Africans
- An American visiting South Africa shared his honest opinions after visiting two of the capital cities
- The young man got people's attention after he shared unpopular opinions about Johannesburg while comparing it to Cape Town
- South Africans had a lot to say after hearing the American's unsolicited review of Johannesburg
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
In a video on TikTok, a young man from the United States posted about how he felt about joburg. The man was very vocal as he shared his thoughts on the women and other aspects of the city.
The South African's were inclined to respond after the man opened up about his criticisms of the big city. The video that the American posted on 2 February 2026 was met with outrage from South African viewers.
In a TikTok video, a young American man @globalceezyofficial an American was walking in a Johannesburg mall complaining about the city. He said that if he had come to Johannesburg first before Cape Town, he would not even enjoyed the country. The American complained that Johannesburg had little to nothing for him to do and that all he was doing was going to the mall. He also complained that he preferred the women that he saw in Cape Town, as opposed to the women he saw in Johannesburg, describing them as "ghetto"/ hood. Watch the video of The American's man:
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
South Africans slam American man
Online users felt that the man was out of pocket with his criticisms about South Africa. Some people accuse the young man opinion racist after he shared his opinion about women in Johannesburg. Read the comments below:
Katleho Motloung said:
"This guy is so young but yet so tired, I can't believe I actually watched the whole video 😭"
Vicmo_SA remarked:
"People have day jobs…you can’t walk around during working hours with nothing to do and expect action."
Sovereign commented:
"This is a wonderful review 😭 … many love to you my brother and safe travels back home."
user4151427913616 shared:
"Cape Town women are gorgeous. And so are the men. Ask yourself if you are their type with all those exquisite men they’ve already got."
Leigh Geddes hoped his review would lessen tourists' attention on Joburg:
"Thanks for the review. We don't want what's happening in CPT to happen here. Please mention the potholes too! Safe travels ✌🏼"
Keena Maake defended Joburg:
"There’s so many events going on in Johannesburg bro."
Mzansi insisted that Johannesburg was the problem:
"Eish Joburg said: that sounds like a you problem, my guy."
Khanyisani Ndlovu slammed the American:
"Looking for Vibes on at midday during the week is crazy."
Other Briefly News stories about Americans
- A teenager from the USA explained why his family moved to South Africa.
- People were amused by the layout of a tourist's apartment in a TikTok video.
- People were impressed by an American's itinerary for her Cape Town visit.
- South Africans reacted to a man from the UK who quit his job for South Africa.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Rutendo Masasi (Weekend Entertainment and Human Interest editor) Rue Masasi is a Human Interest and Entertainment writer at Briefly News who graduated with a BA (Hons) in English from Rhodes University in 2018. Rue also has 3 years of experience in journalism and over four years of experience as an online ESL teacher. She has also passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. You can reach her via email: rutendo.masasi@briefly.co.za