A young American man living in Cape Town shared a video explaining his family's decision to leave the United States and move to South Africa

His father had been planning to leave the States during COVID and eventually decided South Africa was where he wanted to settle

South Africans had a lot to say in the comments, with some welcoming the family warmly and others pushing back on his claims

A young American high schooler, @mal_be_trippin, now living in Cape Town, finally answered why his family packed up and left the US for South Africa on 21 January 2026. He explained that it all started during COVID when his father fell down a YouTube rabbit hole watching content creators travelling across Africa. The more his dad watched, the more he researched, and eventually the decision was made. Cape Town, South Africa, was the destination.

He listed several reasons his family chose to make the move. Safety was one of the first things he brought up, pointing out that his family had been living in St Louis, Missouri. This, he implied, was a city well known for its high crime rates. He also talked about education, saying he felt the American schooling system was mediocre compared to what people expected of it. Cost of living was another factor, with his father seeing the value the US dollar holds in South Africa as a major opportunity, both for everyday expenses and for the future.

Beyond the practical reasons, he mentioned that his father had long-term plans tied to the move, including the idea of eventually retiring in South Africa. The family saw it as a place where life could feel more manageable financially, where groceries, housing, and daily costs would not require constant financial strain. He was open about the fact that this was his father's vision first, shaped by what he saw online and then confirmed through his own research.

Netizens question the US man's move to SA

People from all over the globe shared their thoughts on the TikToker @mal_be_trippin's message on why he and his family decided to move to SA:

@Ğift¥ >.012 wrote:

"Just searched St Louis yoh it's crazy."

@Leee joked:

"If the education in the US is mediocre, then why are the Ivy League schools mostly American schools? What if UCT and Wits are the real Harvard guys 😭"

@Leethii🐧 said:

"Finally an American talked about the American education vs South African cos' wow… 🥀"

@Phumiee pointed out:

"Hey, please repost the video but cut out the 'cost of living is affordable' part, it isn't affordable for most of the population. I think that's why a lot of people got offended ❤️"

@MamThandi welcomed:

"Welcome back home."

@Lee NtshabeleMoses🇺🇸🇿🇦 asked:

"You mean St Louis, Missouri? 😳 It's bad. I'm from Kansas City, Missouri."

@Pinkie Tshegofatso added:

"South Africans don't have a problem with foreigners as long as you have proper papers and you behave, you are more than welcome 🤞"

@Nathan Spann asked:

"Do you stay in Cape Town?"

More foreigners moving to South Africa

