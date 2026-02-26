Nigerian rapper 3GAR appears unfazed by accusations that he stole the identity of a South African citizen

Despite the serious allegations, the rapper has been posting photos and videos of himself living his best life in Cape Town

Some followers found his content entertaining, while others warned him about possible jail time and even tagged authorities such as the SIU and Interpol, urging action

Nigerian rapper 3GAR unfazed by SIU findings. Image: 3gar_baby

Source: Instagram

Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby is unfazed by allegations that he is in South Africa illegally and that he stole the identity of an unsuspecting South African.

Instead of lying low, the rapper, who previously shot to the top of social media trending charts after crashing his R7 million McLaren in Sea Point, bragged about partying a storm in Cape Town.

This was after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) established that 3GAR Baby overstayed his visitor's visa in 2023 and remained in South Africa illegally before later re-entering the country without a record.

Nigerian rapper parties in Cape Town amid identity theft allegations

Despite the serious claims, the Nigerian rapper, whose real name is Prince Danial Obiomo, continued to post pictures and clips of himself enjoying a luxury lifestyle in Cape Town. In one of the posts he shared, 3GAR was having the time of his life in Cape Town’s Secret Room nightclub.

Obiomo attended the club’s grand opening, downing designer drinks in the VIP area.

See the post below:

In his last post shared on Sunday, 22 February 2026, a day before the SIU presented its interim report, 3GAR shared a skit of him reacting to people in the gym.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts as Nigerian rapper parties in Cape Town amid identity theft claims

In the comments beneath 3GAR Baby’s last Instagram post, social media users reacted with mixed reactions. While some found the post hilarious, some tipped off the SIU, urging them to arrest him.

Here are some of the comments:

_theplantfather asked:

“Lol, brother, you crashed a McLaren while in SA on fake documents?”

fedevusiman said:

“Tick tock tick tock, someone might be going to jail.”

sanelelujabe remarked:

“You are being investigated by both @rsasiu and @interpol_hq for entering South Africa fraudulently and using fake documents. You overstayed your welcome and left, but you are back in South Africa, and it's unknown how you entered the country. @governmentza is watching. 👀👀👀👀”

bongani_sithebe said:

“SIU aykhale.”

captainm101 commented:

"Life, my brother. So better to train smart and know when your body needs rest and also your limit 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾"

In the comments, 3GAR Baby shared a comment that some thought was a response to the SIU.

See the screenshot below:

Nigerian Rapper 3GAR suggested he was not leaving South Africa. Image: 3gar_baby

Source: Instagram

What's next for 3GAR?

Meanwhile, Briefly News has established that 3GAR Baby is expected to appear before the Cape Town Magistrates Court on 9 April over charges related to his McLaren crash in March 2025.

Although it’s unclear whether he is currently in South Africa following the SIU's findings, the Nigerian rapper could face arrest by authorities for illegally entering the country.

