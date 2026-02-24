SIU Exposes R16 Million Corruption Scheme in SA's Home Affairs Department
- The SIU uncovered a corruption syndicate within South Africa's Department of Home Affairs
- Officials allegedly received over R16 million through unlawful visa and permit issuance
- Applications were sent via WhatsApp for expedited approval, and once approved, payments followed almost immediately
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) stated that it has uncovered what it describes as a "nefarious syndicate" operating inside the Department of Home Affairs, where officials allegedly enriched themselves by unlawfully issuing visas and residence permits.
Officials received more than R16 million
Acting SIU head Leonard Lekgetho said investigators identified four officials earning less than R25,000 per month who received a combined R16,313,327.00 in direct deposits. The probe was authorised by President Cyril Ramaphosa under Proclamation 154 of 2024. The SIU found that officials tasked with lawfully processing and adjudicating visa applications instead engaged in systemic corruption and illicit enrichment in violation of their duties. Lekgetho said the modus operandi was simple. Applications were sent via WhatsApp for expedited approval. Once approved, payments followed almost immediately.
The SIU said bribes were funnelled through bank accounts held by spouses to disguise the payments. Transaction references such as "Permit", "Visa Process", and "Building Material" were allegedly used to conceal the true nature of the transfers. Secondary accounts belonging to spouses received unexplained cash deposits amounting to hundreds of thousands of rand. Investigators cited examples linking approvals to payments. In one case, a permit approved on 20 December 2025 was followed by a R3,000 deposit into a spouse's account on 21 December. In another, R6,000 was transferred days after two permits were approved. The SIU said the transactions showed permits were being sold.
Deposits inconsistent with legitimate construction
The enrichment extended beyond small deposits. Analysis of a construction company registered in the name of one official's husband revealed deposits totalling R8.9 million between 2020 and 2023. The SIU said the deposits were inconsistent with legitimate construction activity and included payments referencing "PRP" (Permanent Residence Permit). At least R185,000 was directly linked to PRP applications.
The SIU said some officials acquired assets grossly disproportionate to their legal income, including multiple cash-purchased properties and high-value residential developments. Lekgetho described the scale of enrichment as staggering and said one official built a mansion and paved road to her home while earning R25,000 a month. He said the findings show South Africa's immigration system was treated as a commodity, with permits and visas sold, traded, and laundered. The SIU described the corruption as organised, deliberate, and damaging to public trust.
Department of Home Affairs to take action against officials
Briefly News also reported that the Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, said that the Department of Home Affairs will institute disciplinary action against officials implicated in the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) probe.
Schreiber spoke on 23 February 2026 at the press briefing where the SIU released a report revealing the extent of corruption.
