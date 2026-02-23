On Monday, 23 February 2026, Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby, real name Prince Daniel Obioma, was implicated in an identity theft scheme targeting South Africans

3GAR Baby previously made headlines after crashing a R7 million McLaren 570S in Cape Town

Social media users expressed outrage over the fraud, visa violations, and institutional corruption, with calls for accountability, restructuring, and stronger verification systems at Home Affairs

SIU revealed how Nigerian rapper 3GAR committed identity fraud. Image: 3gar_baby/Instagram, TheTruthPanther/X

South Africans exploded with a flurry of reactions after the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) revealed that Nigerian rapper 3GAR Baby stole the identity of an unsuspecting South African.

The Nigerian rapper, born Prince Daniel Obioma, previously dominated headlines after being involved in a horrific accident that wrecked his R7 million McLaren 570S beyond repair in Cape Town.

On Monday, 23 February 2026, the Nigerian rapper was back in the news after the SIU revealed that he overstayed his visa, re-entered South Africa illegally, and used the South African identity fraud scheme.

SIU reveals how Nigerian rapper allegedly stole South African's identity

In a post shared on X (Twitter), blogger The Truth Panther reported that the SIU’s investigations established that 3GAR Baby overstayed his visitor's visa in 2023 and remained in South Africa illegally before later re-entering the country without a record.

According to the report, the SIU investigators, in collaboration with Interpol, uncovered a broader identity fraud scheme involving foreign nationals who obtained South African passports to commit crimes abroad or claim refugee status.

Foreign nationals, such as 3GAR, colluded with officials from the Department of Home Affairs, who allowed unauthorised access to Home Affairs offices. Once inside, foreign nationals allegedly used the fingerprints of unsuspecting South African citizens while substituting their own photographs on documents.

SA reacts to allegations Nigerian rapper stole identity

In the comments section, South Africans reacted with a flurry of opinions. While some fumed, others suggested solutions to curb identity theft and fraud.

@JimmyKgosi suggested:

“All of this corruption made possible by our black brothers and sisters who are supposed to guard the country and its sovereignty 🙆🏼 We may be broke as blacks, but selling the country like this deserves a harsh punishment.”

@VictorA20115163 appealed:

“R4000 for passing immigration at OR Tambo Int. They take you to a particular counter for you to pass without a valid visa. @HomeAffairsSA. People must be fired there! Very corrupt. Please investigate!”

@caleb_aeon argued:

“People will argue about the person involved, but the real issue is institutional weakness. When verification systems fail, trust collapses.”

@SimphiweSimpra5 proposed:

“This is bad. Restructuring the Department of Home Affairs is a crucial step in addressing the corruption plaguing it. Overhauling systems, strengthening leadership, and improving transparency can help restore integrity.”

Fans reacted to the revelation Nigerian rapper stole an identity. Image: 3gar_baby

Chidimma Adetshina’s mother arrested for identity theft

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Anabela Rungo, the mother of former Miss South Africa finalist Chidimma Adetshina, was arrested in Cape Town in February 2025 for contravening sections of the Immigration Act and the Identification Act.

Rungo made several appearances in court and maintained that she was innocent despite being arrested on 15 February 2025 in Summer Greens, Cape Town, where she was living despite her South African ID being revoked.

