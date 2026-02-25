A NYYRC delegation visited South Africa, addressing concerns over farm murders and alleged exclusions of white Christian children

Eden Academy in Pretoria serves Afrikaans-speaking learners amidst claims of being excluded from mainstream schools

The visit stems from a recent report that debunked the white genocide claims made by the US

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

A delegation from the New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) visited South Africa this week. Image: StefanoLforte/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, PRETORIA - A delegation from the New York Young Republican Club (NYYRC) visited South Africa this week, including a stop at the Eden Academy in Pretoria, as debate intensified over farm murders and claims of a so-called "genocide".

White Christian children allegedly excluded

NYYRC president Stefano Forte, accompanied by Melandri Lorenzo and international chairman Alex Jaros, said the group came to examine what he described as parallel structures Afrikaners are building. At Eden Academy, representatives said the school serves Christian, Afrikaans-speaking learners who they claim are no longer accommodated in mainstream schools. They alleged that some white Christian children are excluded because of their religion, race and language, and claimed there has been a "30-year blackout" on developments in South Africa in Western media. The delegation said it aims to highlight issues it believes outlets such as 60 Minutes are not covering.

The visit followed a recent 60 Minutes report by correspondent Anderson Cooper, who travelled to a rural road in KwaZulu-Natal referenced by US President Donald Trump. The road featured white crosses in a video shown by Trump. A farmer, Darrel Brown, said he erected the crosses in 2020 on the day of the funeral of Glen and Vida Rafferty, who were murdered in a robbery. He said the site was not a burial ground and that the crosses stood for less than 48 hours as a tribute to commercial farmers killed in attacks. He brought them out again in 2024 for the funeral of his friend Tollie Nel, who was murdered on his farm.

At Eden Academy, representatives said the school serves Christian, Afrikaans-speaking learners who they claim are no longer accommodated in mainstream schools. Image: StefanoLforte/X

Source: Twitter

37 farm murders in 2024

Nel was killed in front of his wife, Rene, while confronting burglars. Their son, Theunis, was tied up as cash and firearms were stolen. No arrests have been made. Theunis now runs the farm, carries a firearm regularly, and the family has installed private security, electric fencing and cameras. They said police are overstretched and ineffective.

Rene Nel rejected Trump's use of the word "genocide", saying the killings do not fit her understanding of the term and describing her husband's murder as a crime of opportunity. South Africa recorded more than 25,000 murders in 2024, according to police, with an estimated 37 occurring on farms.

British commentator's old clip claims white farmers hunted by gangs

Briefly News previously reported that an old clip of a British political commentator weighing in on the white genocide claims in South Africa has resurfaced on social media.

Katie Hopkins, a former columnist and businesswoman, also claimed that white people were denied treatment at hospitals in the country.

Source: Briefly News