British Commentator’s Old Clip Claims White Farmers Hunted by Gangs in South Africa, Citizens React
- An old clip of a British political commentator weighing in on the white genocide claims in South Africa has resurfaced on social media
- Katie Hopkins, a former columnist and businesswoman, also claimed that white people were denied treatment at hospitals in the country
- Hopkins' comments, which echo Donald Trump's, drew criticism and backlash on social media, with users questioning the validity of her statements
Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!
Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.
A video of a British media personality claiming that white farmers were being hunted by black gangs in South Africa has sparked outrage online.
Katie Hopkins, an English far-right political commentator and former columnist and businesswoman, made the comments during the podcast Real Talk with Marissa Streit in May 2025. The clip has since resurfaced on social media, sparking a fresh wave of criticism of the continued claims.
Two South Africans forced to fight for Russia badly injured in Ukraine drone attacks, citizens react
Hopkins is no stranger to divisive comments, as her outspoken views, especially on UK politics, social class, migrants and race, have attracted controversy over the years.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
What did Hopkins say about South Africa?
During the podcast, the far-right political commentator commented on South Africa, claiming that white farmers were being targeted.
"White South African farmers are being hunted from their land by black gangs. Fact," she said.
She added that her young son was worried about monsters coming out at night, but in South Africa, that was when the gangs came out. She added that they worked together to attack the white farmers, and some of the things they did to the white farmers, she didn’t even want to talk about on the podcast.
“The barbarity. It isn’t just about burglary, which is how it gets filed away. This is torture,” she claimed.
She added that the number of white farmers being killed was incredibly high because South Africa had expropriation without compensation. Hopkins even claimed that white people were denied treatment in hospitals in South Africa, but no one was talking about that.
Hopkins’ comments echo Donald Trump’s views
The comments echoed those made by United States President Donald Trump, who claimed that a white genocide was taking place in South Africa. The US President cut all funding to South Africa in February 2025, after the Expropriation Bill was signed into law.
He then claimed that white Afrikaners were being persecuted in the country and their farms were being taken away by the government.
What you need to know about claims made against South Africa
- The FW De Klerk Foundation has rubbished Donald Trump's claims about racial discrimination.
- Donald Trump deleted a tweet claiming that South Africa was a dangerous place.
- The US President offered citizenship to farmers and their families if they don’t feel safe in South Africa.
- Elon Musk claimed on X that the media weren’t reporting on the genocide in South Africa.
- Trump claimed that South Africa had a policy of exterminating people, which is why he would not attend the G20.
Social media criticises Hopkins’ comments
Social media users weighed in on the video, criticising it and questioning what the aim of spreading false information was. Former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, also weighed in on the video.
@ThuliMadonsela3 said:
“What a lie. Firstly, the new law is not operational yet. Secondly, it affects all land regardless of the colour of the person owning it. Thirdly, the expropriation is iron-clad in guardrails that require the final say on whether expropriation with or without nil compensation proceeds and the amount involved. You please stop lying.”
@DDube11 asked:
“Who’s sponsoring the lies?”
@SihleManq questioned:
“Why are farmers hanging around these ‘barbaric gangs’, when they can sell everything and go? Their choosing to stay on the African soil with all these migration options available means there’s some over exaggeration of the facts here.”
@lorrenzom stated:
“I think by now, if you don’t know how much of a hater and liar Katie Hopkins is, then shame on you. She deserves no one’s attention.”
@KeSeRomeo noted:
“Lol, adding a new one with 'white people are denied treatment in hospitals in South Africa'."
@GravettSarah stated:
“This is so tiring. Having to listen to such non-facts.”
@RidgwayElaine noted:
“This is not true. There have been some farm murders, but there are more black-on-black deaths in South Africa.”
Trump doubles down on white genocide claim
Briefly News reported in January 2026 that Trump doubled down on comments about white genocide taking place in South Africa.
The President of the United States maintained that he saw the numbers regarding the persecution of Afrikaners in the country.
Trump made the comments after he was asked what it would take for him to believe there was no genocide taking place.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Byron Pillay (Current Affairs Editor) Byron Pillay is a Current Affairs Editor at Briefly News. He received a Diploma in Journalism from the Caxton Cadet School. He spent 15 years covering politics, crime and current affairs. He was also the Head of Department for Sports Brief, where he covered both local and international sporting news. Email: byron.pillay@briefly.co.za