An old clip of a British political commentator weighing in on the white genocide claims in South Africa has resurfaced on social media

Katie Hopkins, a former columnist and businesswoman, also claimed that white people were denied treatment at hospitals in the country

Hopkins' comments, which echo Donald Trump's, drew criticism and backlash on social media, with users questioning the validity of her statements

An old clip of British political commentator Katie Hopkins discussing white genocide in South Africa has sparked outrage online. Image: Nik Wheeler/ Nordin Catic

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

A video of a British media personality claiming that white farmers were being hunted by black gangs in South Africa has sparked outrage online.

Katie Hopkins, an English far-right political commentator and former columnist and businesswoman, made the comments during the podcast Real Talk with Marissa Streit in May 2025. The clip has since resurfaced on social media, sparking a fresh wave of criticism of the continued claims.

Hopkins is no stranger to divisive comments, as her outspoken views, especially on UK politics, social class, migrants and race, have attracted controversy over the years.

What did Hopkins say about South Africa?

During the podcast, the far-right political commentator commented on South Africa, claiming that white farmers were being targeted.

"White South African farmers are being hunted from their land by black gangs. Fact," she said.

She added that her young son was worried about monsters coming out at night, but in South Africa, that was when the gangs came out. She added that they worked together to attack the white farmers, and some of the things they did to the white farmers, she didn’t even want to talk about on the podcast.

“The barbarity. It isn’t just about burglary, which is how it gets filed away. This is torture,” she claimed.

She added that the number of white farmers being killed was incredibly high because South Africa had expropriation without compensation. Hopkins even claimed that white people were denied treatment in hospitals in South Africa, but no one was talking about that.

Hopkins’ comments echo Donald Trump’s views

The comments echoed those made by United States President Donald Trump, who claimed that a white genocide was taking place in South Africa. The US President cut all funding to South Africa in February 2025, after the Expropriation Bill was signed into law.

He then claimed that white Afrikaners were being persecuted in the country and their farms were being taken away by the government.

US President Donald Trump has repeatedly claimed that there's a white genocide taking place in South Africa. Image: Nathan Howard

Source: Getty Images

What you need to know about claims made against South Africa

Social media criticises Hopkins’ comments

Social media users weighed in on the video, criticising it and questioning what the aim of spreading false information was. Former Public Protector, Thuli Madonsela, also weighed in on the video.

@ThuliMadonsela3 said:

“What a lie. Firstly, the new law is not operational yet. Secondly, it affects all land regardless of the colour of the person owning it. Thirdly, the expropriation is iron-clad in guardrails that require the final say on whether expropriation with or without nil compensation proceeds and the amount involved. You please stop lying.”

@DDube11 asked:

“Who’s sponsoring the lies?”

@SihleManq questioned:

“Why are farmers hanging around these ‘barbaric gangs’, when they can sell everything and go? Their choosing to stay on the African soil with all these migration options available means there’s some over exaggeration of the facts here.”

@lorrenzom stated:

“I think by now, if you don’t know how much of a hater and liar Katie Hopkins is, then shame on you. She deserves no one’s attention.”

@KeSeRomeo noted:

“Lol, adding a new one with 'white people are denied treatment in hospitals in South Africa'."

@GravettSarah stated:

“This is so tiring. Having to listen to such non-facts.”

@RidgwayElaine noted:

“This is not true. There have been some farm murders, but there are more black-on-black deaths in South Africa.”

Trump doubles down on white genocide claim

Briefly News reported in January 2026 that Trump doubled down on comments about white genocide taking place in South Africa.

The President of the United States maintained that he saw the numbers regarding the persecution of Afrikaners in the country.

Trump made the comments after he was asked what it would take for him to believe there was no genocide taking place.

