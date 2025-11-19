Donald Trump has once again shared his thoughts about South Africa and what he believes is happening in the country

The President of the United States of America reiterated that he would not be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit

South Africans shared their thoughts on Trump's latest claims, questioning why he was fixated on the country

Donald Trump has again claimed that South Africa is behaving badly. Image: Gage Skidmore

Source: UGC

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WASHINGTON, DC - Donald Trump has once again hit out at South Africa, accusing the country of having a policy of exterminating people.

The United States of America (USA) President, who has been critical of the country, made the comments while reiterating that he would not be attending the G20 Leaders' Summit in South Africa.

No US government official will attend the upcoming event in Johannesburg, even though America will take over the presidency from South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Trump accuses South Africa of unacceptable conduct

While addressing the media during a visit from Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister, Mohammed bin Salman, Trump fielded questions about Gaza and how Palestinians were being moved to other countries, including South Africa.

The US President then ignored the question and focused solely on South Africa.

“I’m not going to South Africa for the G20 because I think their policies on the extermination of people are unacceptable. So I’m not going. South Africa has behaved extremely badly,” Trump said.

It's not the first time that Trump has claimed that bad things are happening in South Africa. He previously claimed that Afrikaners are being persecuted as a result of the country's laws, and even offered them refugee status in the USA.

Donald Trump will not attend the G20 in South Africa due to the country's behaviour. Image: @SAgovnews

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about claims made against South Africa

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were not impressed with Trump's latest comments, with many questioning why he was so fixated on South Africa.

ThurGod Marshall suggested:

"Let’s not take this lightly. Our government needs to tread carefully."

Thibos said:

"Please check Trump's health, including his blood pressure. South Africa might give him a heart attack."

Thuli Vetties added:

"This guy has a serious problem with SA. He's mad that we don't pay attention to him."

Bonginkos Dindo stated:

"He is so obsessed. I think Israel is putting a lot of pressure on him about South Africa's case. He can't breathe. He didn't even understand the question."

Kgotlaetsile Mokgatlhe said:

"Trump must find a new hobby. His obsession with South Africa is spiralling out of control."

Thera Majova added:

"Trump must focus on US matters and leave SA alone."

Trump says South Africa should lose G20 spot

Briefly News reported that Trump shared his thoughts on South Africa's role as a member of the Group of 20 major economies.

The President of the United States of America suggested that the country should not even be a part of the G20 anymore.

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on Trump's latest comments about the country

Proofreading by Kelly Lippke, copy editor at Briefly.co.za.

Source: Briefly News