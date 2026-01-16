The SANDF launched a probe to investigate Iran’s unexpected participation in False Bay naval exercises

The US criticised South Africa for allowing Iranian warships into local waters amid ongoing tensions

South Africans reacted online, debating the political fallout and potential impact on international relations

The Presidency decided over the weekend that Iran should withdraw its three warships from the exercise. Image: eye_southern/X

WESTERN CAPE - The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) is facing questions after Iranian naval vessels appeared to continue participating in a multinational naval exercise in False Bay, despite an apparent decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa that Iran should withdraw.

Iran’s three warships should withdraw

Confusion has surrounded Iran’s role in Exercise Will for Peace, prompting calls from the Democratic Alliance and members of the public for clarity. According to sources, the Presidency decided over the weekend that Iran’s three warships should withdraw from the exercise amid concerns about the potential diplomatic fallout, particularly with the United States.

The decision was reportedly influenced by sensitivities around South Africa’s trade relations with Washington, including the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA), as well as heightened international scrutiny of Iran following protests and the government’s response to them.

According to the Daily Maverick, a senior South African official said that defence authorities from all participating countries, including Iran, had agreed that Iranian vessels would not take part in the sea phase of the exercise, which was scheduled to begin on Tuesday, 13 January 2026. The three Iranian warships remained in False Bay, and one of them, the corvette IRIS Naghdi, was seen heading out to sea alongside vessels from South Africa, China, Russia and the United Arab Emirates.

Military sources also pointed out that if there had been a misunderstanding. Image: AfricaFacts/X

President’s instructions were ignored

On Tuesday, 13 January, the SANDF posted a statement on Facebook indicating that naval vessels had departed from Simon’s Town for the sea phase of the exercise. The statement listed the Iranian corvette among participating ships, despite initially referring to “four naval vessels” while naming five. The post was later removed without explanation.

The conflicting information has raised questions about whether the President’s instructions were ignored, misunderstood, or poorly communicated, or whether Iran failed to comply with the agreed withdrawal. It remains unclear whether the Iranian vessel was actively participating or merely observing, despite indications that Iran was not meant to be involved in the sea phase in any capacity.

According to sources, the Presidency’s directive was explicit that Iranian vessels were not to participate in or observe the maritime component of the exercise. In response to the apparent breakdown, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation reportedly convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday, 13 January, to determine what went wrong.

