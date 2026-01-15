President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for restraint and peaceful dialogue in Iran as nationwide protests continue into a second week

The Presidency urged Iranian authorities to protect the rights to peaceful protest, freedom of expression and association

The unrest has drawn growing international attention, with opposition parties in South Africa calling for stronger action over alleged human rights abuses

President Ramaphosa calls for calm during crackdown on protests in Iran. Image: Leon Neal/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

President Cyril Ramaphosa has urged restraint and peaceful dialogue in Iran amid ongoing nationwide protests that have rocked the country over the past two weeks.

The Presidency released a statement on 15 January 2026 calling on Iranian authorities to ensure that citizens exercise their right to protest in peace.

Thousands of Iranians have taken to the streets to demonstrate against the government, prompting a heavy-handed response from security forces. The unrest has been accompanied by an internet blackout, limiting access to information and communication both inside and outside the country.

Presidency released a statement.

Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said President Ramaphosa was deeply concerned about the situation and the reports of violence against civilians.

“South Africa firmly believes that the right to peaceful protest, freedom of expression, and freedom of association are universal human rights that must be upheld without exception,” Magwenya said.

Ramaphosa called on Iranian authorities to ensure that citizens can exercise their right to protest peacefully, adding that long-term stability can only be achieved through inclusive solutions that place the Iranian people at the centre.

DA calls on the government.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has meanwhile called on the South African government to take a stronger stance, urging it to report Iran to the United Nations over alleged human rights abuses and the suppression of civilian protests.

"The principles of freedom, democracy, and human rights enshrined in the South African constitution compel Minister Lamola to execute his sworn duty, as the custodian of our foreign policy, to protect any global citizens against autocratic regimes which seek to stifle their right to freedom," the party said

The situation in Iran continues to draw international scrutiny as calls grow for accountability and respect for fundamental human rights.

Growing global voices join the call for calm amid the protest in Iran. Image: Mouneb Taim/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

In earlier reports, Briefly News noted that South Africa is hosting the “Will for Peace 2026” multinational naval exercises in its territorial waters, involving warships from China, Russia and Iran under the broader BRICS Plus framework. The week-long drills, currently underway off the Cape coast, aim to strengthen maritime security, improve interoperability and protect key shipping routes. While supporters say the exercises enhance defence cooperation, critics — including the DA — argue that hosting Russian and Iranian vessels undermines South Africa’s non-aligned foreign policy and risks straining relations with Western partners.

The Presidency has also described the recent visit by South African National Defence Force (SANDF) Chief General Rudzani Maphwanya to Iran as “ill-advised” and unauthorised by President Ramaphosa. Magwenya said the President was unaware of the trip and cautioned that public remarks aligning South Africa with Iran could complicate efforts to reset relations with the United States. The Presidency emphasised that foreign policy is determined by elected officials, not military leaders.

Meanwhile, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) criticised the United States after the White House demanded an explanation for the SANDF visit. The party accused Washington of arrogance, defended General Maphwanya, and insisted that South Africa has the sovereign right to choose its international partners, including Iran. The EFF also criticised Ramaphosa for distancing himself from the visit, describing his response as weak.

