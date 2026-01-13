A United States senator has weighed in on South Africa's decision to host naval exercises with China, Iran and Russia

Republican Jim Risch supported Donald Trump's stance against South Africa, calling for action to be taken against the country

South Africans weighed in on the senator's comments about the country, sharing mixed reactions to his stance on the matter

US Senator Jim Risch slammed the South African government for hosting naval drills with America's adversaries.

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

WASHINGTON, DC – A United States senator has blasted the South African government over its recent naval drills, saying it was hosting drills with America's chief adversaries.

Republican Jim Risch, who is the Chair of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee, took issue with the navy drills off South African waters.

The Will for Peace joint naval exercise is taking place in the waters near False Bay in the Western Cape, with South Africa playing host to China, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Iran. The Iranian navy has since withdrawn from the joint naval exercise due to ongoing tensions with the US.

Warships from South Africa, China, and Russia participated in the exercises off the coast of Cape Town and in the False Bay area, in Simon's Town.

Source: Getty Images

What did Senator Risch say about the drills?

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Senator Risch slammed the government, which he said was led by the African National Congress, over its foreign policy.

He stated that the ANC-led government hid behind a claim of non-alignment, but its military was hosting America's chief adversaries.

“Any promise or deal this government offers Washington is meaningless when its actions signal open hostility toward the United States,” he said.

He added that President Trump was right to treat South Africa's government as an adversary of America, saying that the US should take stronger actions against the South African government. Despite the condemnation from some, the government has justified its naval drills.

South Africans divided by senator’s comments

His statement sparked mixed reactions online, as some defended the country, while others also criticised the government.

Those who defended the country:

@Javastech said:

“South Africa is a sovereign state. We’ve done drills before with the US, and there was never an issue. Iran is part of BRICS, plus they have every right, like any other member, to participate in any activities of the bloc.”

@TrevorMoyz agreed:

“The military drills with BRICS+ partners are about strengthening ties. It shows South Africa's independence rather than hostility with anyone outside of BRICS. But the USA interprets it as hostile because the USA would like SA to inherit their enemies. That we won't do.”

@musa_mansa asked:

“These drills have been going on for decades. Now we must stop just because the US made some enemies?”

@Kgalisto questioned:

“Our waters, our drills, our ships, and our country, but it is hostility towards the United States?”

@Tau_Magare stated:

“South Africa should do whatever it wants, with whoever it wants.”

Those who criticised the government:

@eugnadasen said:

“We are led by clowns.”

@Inteprid_ exclaimed:

“Ayi, Pretoria sometimes.”

@GeraldGwb stated:

“Another own goal by our government. No foresight, no sensitivity, or absolute arrogance in the middle of negotiations of a trade deal. It simply doesn’t make sense. Our foreign policy leaves a lot to be desired.”

@EddieDeepfield exclaimed:

“ANC is toast.”

