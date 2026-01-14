Global site navigation

South African Man Urges Government To Take Notes From Trump On Dealing With Illegal Immigration

by  Byron Pillay
3 min read
  • A South African man has appealed to the government to put an end to illegal immigration in the country
  • The man took to X (formerly Twitter) to share United States President Donald Trump's take on the situation
  • South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts on the man's statement and Trump's thoughts on the matter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG - A South African man has urged the government to take notes from Donald Trump in dealing with immigrants.

Simon Sithole took to X (formerly Twitter) to address the issue of illegal immigrants in the country, noting the President of the United States of America’s comments about foreigners.

South Africa has been plagued by an illegal migration issue, with foreigners entering the country almost daily without the proper paperwork or through the correct channels.

Foreign nationals have entered the country through various means
Foreign nationals have entered South Africa through various means, including crossing the river. Image: John Moore
Source: Getty Images

What did Trump say about the matter?

Addressing the Detroit Economic Club on Tuesday, 13 January 2025, Trump said that no country could afford to just take in millions of people.

"No country can afford to take in millions of people, pay for their education, their health care, their hospitals. Many of those people are murderers.
"Starting 1 February, we're not making any payments to sanctuary cities, because they do everything possible to protect criminals at the expense of American citizens," he said.

Sithole shared the video of Trump’s comments, urging South African needed to adopt a similar approach, saying that this madness needed to stop.

South Africans agree with Sithole’s sentiments

Social media users agreed with Sithole’s sentiments, criticising the government for its lacklustre approach to tackling the issue of illegal immigration.

@StHonorable said:

“True. South Africa can't afford to do the work of Zanu-PF, Frelimo, the Eswatini King and Lesotho political parties. Never. They must take care of their citizens.”

@AkinlabiAkinad1 claimed:

“The ANC government and illegal immigrants are partners in crime.”

@Wanderlust_2024 added:

“He hit the nail on the head, yet we have half of Zimbabwe living here. Our government is the worst.”

@MasemulaGift said about Trump:

“This is the only thing I always agree with when it comes to this guy.”

@Ngqengs1 agreed:

“You may not like Trump, but his stance on immigration talks to me.”

@LetsbeR75712323 stated:

“Stopping illegals is not something the ANC want to do.”

@MphozaIce claimed:

“Trump is not a good person for the world, but he is a great president for America.”

