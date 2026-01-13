Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has advocated for a radical shift in the country's education system, causing a debate online

Lesufi believes that South Africa's education sector needs to move forward and embrace technology in the classrooms

South Africans took to social media to discuss Lesufi's comments, with some saying the country needed to get the basics right first

Panyaza Lesufi believes that chalkboards are a thing of the past and is pushing for AI in classrooms. Image: skynesher/ Emmanuel Croset

GAUTENG - Panyaza Lesufi has caused quite a debate online by advocating for the country to embrace artificial intelligence (AI) in the classrooms.

Lesufi, the Premier of Gauteng, called for Gauteng. His comments were made on 12 January 2025, the same day that the matric results were announced. The Class of 2025 achieved an 88% pass rate, bettering the achievement of the Class of 2024.

Lesufi believes chalkboards are a thing of the past

Speaking about the current education system, Lesufi said that chalkboards, chalk and dusters were a thing of the past. He added that the future of education lay in technology-driven classrooms.

“I want a chalkboard, chalk and a duster to belong in the museum, not in our classrooms, because that’s the future we want for our children. These children must understand that we value them,” he said.

He warned that the government could not afford to lag, as AI has become a part of everyday life.

“We are in a sea of AI. We can’t allow these kids to use AI only for TikTok. We must allow them to use AI for economic and educational development, and we have to be flexible,” he added.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi believes that chalkboards belong in museums. Image: Rob Lewine

Lesufi imagines a future shaped by technology

The Gauteng Premier said that through technology, South African learners were not competing locally, but competing with others globally.

He said he imagined a future that was shaped by innovation, thanks to today’s scholars.

“I’m looking forward to the day one of these children develops a fridge where you can send a message saying, ‘Dear fridge, defrost this meat, add this sauce at this temperature,’ and when you arrive home, it says, ‘Dear Madibuseng, your food is ready.’ That’s the future we need,” Lesufi said.

South Africans debate Lesufi’s appeal

Social media users weighed in on Lesufi’s comments, with some questioning whether the country was ready for a digital education system when there were still so many other issues to deal with.

Kenneth Labuschagne asked:

“If chalkboards and chalk belong in a museum, where do you rank pit latrines?”

Matsoso Moloi questioned:

“Is he an educational expert?”

Alicia Du Plooy urged:

“Mr Lesufi, please begin with the basics. For a start, build enough schools and finish those that are half-built.”

Phumzile Ndlovu asked:

“Are the security measures adequate to safeguard the new state-of-the-art technology in schools, though?”

Bongani Sibanyoni stated:

“Solve overcrowding, sanitation, dilapidated buildings, power outage issues, and other issues I can't mention. The list is endless. Then you can talk about AI.”

Johan Van Rensburg agreed:

“Maybe start with the basics, like classrooms, running water, proficient teachers.”

Leon Barries Bernard said:

“They can’t even build more schools, but he wants AI for the classes.”

Delia Groer added:

“Our schools don't even have proper classrooms and bathrooms. Priorities.”

