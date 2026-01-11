Despite growing calls for Kaizer Chiefs to part ways with co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef, the club’s management appears satisfied with their performance to date.

The duo has faced mounting criticism since taking over from Nasreddine Nabi, who stepped down last September under undisclosed circumstances.

Previously serving as Nabi’s assistants, Kaze and Ben Youssef were promoted to co-coaches for the remainder of the season. However, with only four wins in 14 games, alongside eight draws and two losses, supporters remain unconvinced of their capabilities.

Several of these draws came against lower- and mid-table PSL teams, prompting claims that the coaching pair lack direction and that a more seasoned manager should take over.

Nevertheless, Kaizer Chiefs’ CEO Bobby Motaung appears to have dashed hopes of an immediate change in leadership, reaffirming the club’s confidence in the co-coaches.

“We don’t want to unsettle the squad by bringing in a new coach who might implement a completely different approach from what we currently have,” Motaung told Isolezwe.

“Coaches naturally want to bring their own strategies and technical staff, but these two individuals have been part of the squad from the start, giving us a strong foundation to build upon.

“We are focused on progress, and it’s evident that the team is showing improvement,” he added, emphasizing the importance of maintaining continuity and stability within the club.

This commitment is likely to boost the confidence of Kaze and Ben Youssef as they prepare for the second half of the season, aiming to guide the team toward a more consistent set of results.

Kaizer Chiefs closed out 2025 in fourth place on the PSL table, accumulating 24 points from 13 matches—four points behind leaders Orlando Pirates, who have played one game fewer.

Source: Briefly News