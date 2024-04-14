Crystal Hayslett's husband and biography: Know everything about the actress

Crystal Hayslett is an American singer-songwriter, actress and costume designer. She is best known for starring as Fatima Wilson in the BET comedy-drama series Sistas and its spin-off, Zatima. With a career spanning over two decades, the star has raised her career ranks to become a household name in the entertainment industry. Thanks to this popularity, fans are curious about her love life. So, who is Crystal Hayslett's husband?

Hayslett has been in the film industry for quite some time, not as an actor but as a costume designer. However, her persona as Fatima is a fierce, enigmatic, intelligent lady who is unafraid to fight for what she wants.

Crystal’s on-screen character has sparked public interest in who she is when the cameras are not rolling and who won her heart off-stage. Discover exciting details about the actress’ personal and professional life.

Crystal Hayslett's profile summary

Full name Crystal Renee Hayslett Nickname Crystal Gender Female Date of birth 18 October 1982 Age 41 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Libra Birthplace Martin, Tennessee, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Christianity Alma mater University of Tennessee Height 5’5’ (165 cm) Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Jerry and Anita Hayslett Profession Actress, singer-songwriter, costume designer Years active 2010-present Net worth $2 million Social media Instagram X (Twitter) TikTok YouTube

How old is Crystal Hayslett?

According to her IMDb profile, Crystal Hayslett (aged 41 as of 2024) was born on 18 October 1982 in Martin, Tennessee, USA. Her parents are Jerry and Anita Hayslett.

Regarding her education, Renee attended the University of Tennessee and earned a bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication and Public Relations.

Who is Crystal Hayslett's husband?

The Hollywood star prefers keeping details about her personal life, especially her romantic life, under wraps and away from the internet’s prying eyes. Therefore, she is presumably single. Nonetheless, she has been rumoured to be in several high-profile relationships.

Are Crystal Hayslett and Tyler Perry dating?

Renne began working at Tyler Perry Studios as a production assistant in 2012. She later moved on to work as a costume designer and established a close friendship with American actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry.

The duo's relationship recently sparked dating speculations because of their strong bond and frequent collaboration.

In 2020, Tyler revealed his marital status after separating from his partner of 11 years, saying:

I am 51, single, and wondering what the next chapter in my life will look like. Whatever it looks like, I will walk with God, be the best father and man I can be, hold my head up high, and try to look my best doing it.

However, various sources report that they strictly share a professional and platonic relationship. Hayslett describes Perry as a mentor and father in the film industry.

Crystal Hayslett and Chris Warren

American actor Chris Warren, who portrays Hayden in Sistas, is Fatima’s work colleague and one-time fling. He exchanged nuptials with his wife, Layla Kayleigh, in 2019, and the couple share a child. This debunks any rumour that the two on-screen stars are dating.

Are Devale Ellis and Crystal Hayslett related?

Although the pair is not biologically related, they share a fantastic off-screen relationship. Renee is Ellis’ youngest son's godmother.

Crystal Hayslett's career

What does Crystal Hayslett do for a living? Renee got her first job at Capitol Hill as a public servant. She was recruited during her junior year at the University of Tennessee.

She worked as an intern for the United States Senate in Washington D.C. in the office of Senator Lamar Alexander.

After her internship ended, Hayslett was offered a permanent position at the front office. She later became a correspondent for the HELP (Health, Education, Labour, and Pensions). Soon enough, Crystal realized that politics was not for her and quit her job.

In 2009, she boldly moved to Atlanta to pursue her acting and musical career. Three years later, Renee landed a job at Tyler Perry Studios. Below are some of the shows she has worked as a costume designer in:

If Loving You Is Wrong (2014-2020)

(2014-2020) Too Close to Home (2016)

(2016) The 5th Wave (2016)

(2016) Sleepless (2017)

(2017) Acrimony (2018)

(2018) The Paynes (2018)

(2018) A Madea Family Funeral (2019)

(2019) Tyson’s Run (2022)

In 2019, Crystal was cast for the recurring role in Sistas. She also starred in its spin-off, Zatima, which premiered in 2021. Here are Hayslett's other acting credits:

Year Film/TV series Role 2010 This Time Waitress 2018 The Choir Director Gale 2019-2023 Sistas Fatima 2022-2023 Zatima Fatima 2023 Praise This Natalie

Does Crystal Renee Hayslett sing? Beyond her illustrious acting career, Renee is also known for her vocal prowess, which she showcased while starring in Praise This.

What is Crystal Hayslett's net worth?

Famous People estimated Hayslett's net worth to be $2 million at the time of writing. Her income primarily stems from her successful 24-year-old career in the entertainment industry.

Crystal Hayslett's surgery

While there is no information about Crystal having done any surgery, she has done her best to maintain her youthful appeal. When talking about ageing, the actress admits she would be lying if she did not look in the mirror and think about getting a neck lift or Botox done. She stated:

I am just being completely transparent. I would be remiss if I did not say that I sometimes nitpick on different things that I could do. The first place that my wrinkles started showing was my neck. You can look at my face and not tell how old I am, but you look at my neck, and the wrinkles are there.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Crystal Hayslett's husband?’’ The actress is unmarried and does not have any kids. Nonetheless, she wraps details about her romantic life in a cloak of secrecy.

