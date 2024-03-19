Malika Andrews' husband: The truth about her relationship status

Malika Andrews is an American sports journalist and reporter best known for hosting NBA Today. In 2021, she was named one of the Forbes 30 Under 30 in the sports industry. Andrews made her ESPN debut in 2018 as an online NBA writer. Due to her charismatic personality and insightful reporting, most of the star’s fans are curious about who won her heart off-screen. So, who is Malika Andrews’ husband?

Malika Andrews at The London West Hollywood (L). The journalist at the Regency Village Theatre (R). Photo: Emma McIntyre, Mark Von Holden via Getty Images (modified by author)

In May 2022, Malika won the Sports Emmy for Outstanding Personality/Emerging On-Air Talent. She also made history on 23 June 2022 by being the first woman to host the NBA Draft.

However, despite her celebrity status, Andrews prefers keeping her love life under wraps. This in-depth analysis reveals fascinating details about the star’s romantic connections and relationship history.

Malika Andrews' profile summary

Full name Malika Rose Andrews Nickname Malika Gender Female Date of birth 27 January 1995 Age 29 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Aquarius Birthplace Oakland, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Judaism Alma mater University of Portland Height 5’7’’ (170 cm) Weight 126 lbs (57 kg) Body measurements in inches 34-25-34 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Single Parents Caren and Mike Siblings Kendra Andrews Profession Sports journalist and reporter Years active 2017-present Employer ESPN Net worth $800,000 Social media Instagram X (Twitter) YouTube

Who is Malika Andrews' husband?

Malika is not married and, therefore, does not have a husband. However, she recently ignited engagement rumours when fans spotted her wearing a ring on her finger.

Malika Andrews at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Is Malika Andrews dating?

In a world where celebrities often become living tabloid fodder, Andrews has mastered the art of keeping the identity of her partner away from the paparazzi and the internet’s prying eyes.

Therefore, since Rose has not publicly or officially announced being in a romantic relationship, it is safe to assume she is currently single.

Malika Andrews' relationship history

Even though Rose remains tight-lipped about her relationships, this has not stopped her fans from trying to uncover her mysteries. Here are the men she has been linked with in the past:

Richard Jefferson

Richard Jefferson at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller

Jefferson is an American ESPN sports analyst and former NBA star. He was a member of the United States national team that won a bronze medal in the 2004 Summer Olympics. Richard and Andrews were alleged to be in a relationship in 2020.

Rose once revealed that she was living with her boyfriend in New York City during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Nonetheless, the identity of Malika Andrews' boyfriend remains a mystery.

Dave McMenamin

Dave McMenamin at the NBA Finals (L). The sports journalist working on his laptop (R). Photo: @davemcten on Instagram (modified by author)

Dave wears many hats. Besides being a sports journalist, he is a writer, social media personality and businessman. Malika Andrews and Dave McMenamin sparked dating rumours in May 2022 after they were spotted attending an event together.

At the same time, speculations about Malika Andrews’ engagement began after the duo were seen wearing rings. However, neither party has confirmed nor denied the rumour. It is, therefore, difficult to establish if they are dating.

Early life and education

Malika (aged 29 as of 2024) was born on 27 January 1995 in Oakland, California, USA. Her father, Mike, is a personal trainer, while her mother, Caren, is an art teacher. Rose’s younger sister, Kendra, is also a reporter who covers the Golden State Warriors for ESPN.

She is of Jewish descent through her mum and had a bat mitzvah in 2008. Regarding her education, Andrews attended Head-Royce School before transferring to a boarding school in Utah, where she graduated in 2012.

Malika Andrews at The Walt Disney Company Emmy Awards Party at Otium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Rose proceeded to the University of Portland, earning a communications degree in 2017. While at the university, Malika was a sports writer and editor for the school’s newspaper, The Beacon.

Malika Andrews' career

After graduating, Malika interned at the Denver Post before working at The New York Times. She also worked as a reporter for the Chicago Tribune for a year before joining the ESPN fraternity.

In 2020, Rose led the 2020 NBA draft telecast with virtual interviews of the top draftees. She received an Emmy Award nomination in 2021.

In addition, Andrews was recognized by the National Association of Black Journalists and the Columbia Scholastic Press Association for being ESPN’s only black female journalist.

In 2022, alongside retired sportscaster Marv Albert, Rose made an appearance in the short film Playoffs on NBA Lane to promote the NBA playoffs. She appears on shows such as Get Up, NBA Countdown, SportsCentre and Around the Horn.

Sports journalist Malika Andrews at The Lodge at Torrey Pines in California, USA. Photo: Leon Bennett

What is Malika Andrews' net worth?

Sports Brief estimates Malika’s net worth to be $800,000 at the time of writing. She has amassed this wealth from her successful sports journalist and reporter career.

This article answers the many searches of ‘’Who is Malika Andrews' husband?’’ The renowned journalist is not married. However, it is alleged that she is engaged to Dave McMenamin. Neither has confirmed these claims as they keep details about their partners away from the internet's prying eyes.

