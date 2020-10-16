Amanda Moye Brown's bio: spouse, daughter, wedding, net worth and age

Most people know Amanda Moye Brown as Leanne Wassell, an American showbiz personality. The media personality has managed to keep details of her life under wraps for years. Besides having a career in mainstream media, she is known as the spouse of actor Wes Brown.

The former coordinator at Disney ABC Television Group on her birthday and with her spouse. Photo: @abrown5208 (modified by author)

Did you know Amanda Moye Brown played a significant role in the production of Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe? Learn more interesting things about her below.

Profile summary

Full name Amanda Moye Brown Gender Female Date of birth 16th March 1976 Age 46 years (as of 2022) Place of birth United States of America Current residence Beverly Hills, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity White Zodiac sign Pisces Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in feet 5’ 8” Height in centimetres 172 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Marital status Married Husband James Wesley “Wes” Brown Children 1 Profession Former coordinator at Disney ABC Television Group Amanda Moye Brown's Instagram @abrown5208

Amanda Moye Brown's biography

Amanda Moye Brown is a former coordinator at Disney ABC Television Group. She was born in the United States of America, her nationality is American, and her ethnicity is White.

The former media personality seldom talks about her life. As a result, not much is known about her childhood and family background.

How old is Amanda Moye Brown?

The former showbiz personality is 46 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16th March 1976, and her Zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

After completing her studies in American schools, the former showbiz personality worked as a coordinator at Disney ABC Television Group.

Since leaving Disney ABC Television Group, she has kept the details of her career hidden. However, it is known that she is currently focusing on raising her little family.

In 2020, she was part of the additional music crew on Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe. She also worked as an additional crew member on Monsters at Work.

Amanda Moye Brown's net worth

The former showbiz personality's net worth remains unknown in the public domain. Even so, it is apparent she made a significant amount of money at Disney ABC Television Group.

Amanda Moye Brown's wedding

Amanda Moye Brown and Wes Brown got married in a lavish ceremony. When did Wes Brown get married? The actor married the love of his life on 3rd March 2008. The couple's wedding ceremony took place in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, United States of America.

Wes is an actor best known for starring in Christmas at Graceland, Love Under the Stars, Deception, Storm War, and Once Upon a Time.

Apart from being a talented and highly-paid actor, Wes is also a singer-songwriter and guitarist. He also plays the piano. In 2019, he sang in an interview with Hallmark Channel.

Does Wes Brown have a daughter?

Yes, Wes and his wife are parents to a teenager. The name of Wes and Amanda Moye Brown's daughter is Merribeth.

Merribeth was born in September 2009, making her 13 years old as of 2022. Wes' spouse and their daughter are close-knit. The family of three often do fun activities together.

How tall is Amanda Moye Brown?

The former showbiz personality is 5’ 8” or 172 centimetres tall. She weighs about 121 pounds or 55 kilograms. She has hazel eyes and brown hair. She often dyes her hair blonde.

Amanda Moye Brown is a former coordinator at Disney ABC Television Group and mother of one. She is best known as the spouse of actor James Wesley “Wes” Brown.

