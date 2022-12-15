Who is Mmatsatsi Rampa? Everything to know about Jub Jub's ex-girlfriend

Mmatsatsi Rampa is a South African entrepreneur and experienced marketer. She gained fame after appearing on SABC 1's Take 5 for three seasons, but she later left on-screen work to pursue a corporate career. Today, she is a successful entrepreneur and the founder and director of Sun Diverse Group, a 100% black female-owned wall coatings manufacturing company.

Mmatsatsi Rampa is a South African entrepreneur and marketing professional.

Mmatsatsi gained countrywide attention when she was romantically linked to rapper Jub Jub and later South African tycoon Edwin Sodi. The tycoon is not new to controversy and has been accused of ruining several celebrity marriages and relationships.

Mmatsatsi Rampa's profiles summary and bio

Mmatsatsi Rampa's biography

Mmatsatsi Rampa is a South African entrepreneur and marketing professional. She is the founder and director of Sun Diverse Group, a Gauteng-based wall coatings manufacturing company. She was previously romantically linked to Mzansi rapper Jub Jub and tender tycoon Edwin Sodi.

Mmatsatsi Rampa's age

The entrepreneur celebrated her 40th birthday in April 2022.

The entrepreneur was born on 7th April 1982 in Soweto, South Africa. She is 40 years old in 2022.

Mmatsatsi Rampa's family

Her father Jones Rampa was a successful South African businessman, while her mother was a nurse before she quit her profession to join the family business. Her mother, unfortunately, passed away in 2000 when Mmatsatsi was 17 years, while her dad died in June 2021. Mmatsatsi has three sisters and one brother, but little is known about them.

Mmatsatsi Rampa's education

The entrepreneur studied at Glenvista High School and later attended the University of Johannesburg from 2002 to 2004 to pursue a Bachelor's degree in Human Resources Management and Services. In 2010, she obtained a Post Graduate Certificate in Brand Building Management from Vega School. From 2014 to 2015, she did a Post Graduate Diploma in Management, Business Administration and Management at Wits Business School. She returned to Wits in 2018 to do a Master's degree in Management in Entrepreneurship and New Venture Creation, Entrepreneurial and Small Business Operations.

Mmatsatsi Rampa's career

Mmatsatsi is the founder and director of Sun Diverse Group, a Gauteng-based wall coatings manufacturer.

Rampa gained countrywide fame when she appeared on SABC 1's Take 5 for three seasons. Mmatsatsi is the founder and director of Sun Diverse Group, a South African wall coatings manufacturing company, since 2016. Sun Diverse is a 100% black-female-owned organization.

Mmatsatsi has extensive experience in sales and marketing. In 2010, she was an executive marketing assistant at Kelly Group and later became a business associate at BD. From 2011 to 2015, she held a senior marketing position at Eli Lilly and Company. From 2016 to 2018, Rampa was a senior medical sales personnel at AstraZeneca.

Before venturing into the corporate world, Mmatsatsi worked as a model, television presenter, and MC. She previously won the Miss Personality title at the Miss Teen SA pageant held in the early 2000s.

Mmatsatsi Rampa's net worth

The entrepreneur's exact net worth is not known. It is unclear how much she makes from her business.

Mmatsatsi Rampa's boyfriend

The marketing professional was linked to rapper and presenter Jub Jub around 2011. The Uyajola host was in prison for homicide-related charges and had just broken up with Kelly Khumalo whom they share a son called Christian. Rampa and Jub Jub's relationship was short-lived when Rampa allegedly had an affair with business tycoon Edwin Sodi and was expecting his child. Mmatsatsi is the mother of one son.

The entrepreneur is a doting mother to one son.

Mmatsatsi Rampa's social media

She is active on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn. She has over 900 posts on her Instagram and several posts on her Facebook page.

Mmatsatsi Rampa comes from a family of businesspeople but has forged an independent entrepreneurial path for herself. Despite past controversies regarding Edwin Sodi. She is determined to succeed.

