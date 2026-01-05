The Border Management Authority (BMA) arrested several people who attempted to enter South Africa illegally

A video surfaced on 3 January 2026, showing Mozambican nationals pouring into the country at the Lebombo border post

South Africans weighed in on the issue of foreign nationals entering the country, expressing concern at the frequency of the issue

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

The Border Management Authority arrested illegal immigrants attempting to enter South Africa at the Beitbridge border post. Image: Marco Longari/ @TheBMA_SA (X)

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

LIMPOPO – Over 30 people have been arrested after attempting to enter South Africa illegally at the Beitbridge border post.

The Border Management Authority (BMA) at the border post, which is between Zimbabwe and South Africa, has been busy processing thousands of people entering the country. While many have entered the country legally, the BMA also intercepted 92 people who attempted to enter the country illegally on 5 January 2026.

BMA arrests illegal immigrants

The BMA took to social media on Monday, 05 January 2026, to confirm that arrests were made.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The Commissioner of the BMA, Dr Michael Masiapato and Beitbridge Port of Entry (PoE) Port Commander, Ntakuseni Lambani, were on the ground as operations were carried out to prevent illegal immigrants from entering the country.

The illegal immigrants were found trying to enter South Africa through the bushes at the Beitbridge border post. Image: @TheBMA_SA (X)

Source: Twitter

With the assistance of the technology, 25 illegal migrants were spotted trying to get into South Africa illegally through the bushes. The individuals were arrested before they could successfully enter South Africa.

Illegal immigrants are also entering from Mozambique

While the BMA has been focusing on Beitbridge, there have been issues at the Lebombo border post as well. On 3 January 2026, the host of Crime Watch, Yusuf Abramjee, shared a video from the Lebombo border post.

The border post connects South Africa and Mozambique, near the Kruger National Park. In the video, illegal immigrants could be seen pouring into the country from Mozambique.

How did South Africans react to the news?

While some social media users praised the BMA for taking action at Beitbridge, others expressed concern about the growing illegal immigrant issue.

Those reacting to the arrests:

@patoninxs said:

“Finally, the BMA is implementing current laws as they stand. Good work.”

@Kane_GM9 stated:

“Someone's life in South Africa has just been saved. Thank you.”

@VumaRhulani asked:

“Great job. But is there any plan to permanently resolve this issue? Like a wall to prevent crossing? Because this is a futile exercise and a waste of resources if tomorrow, you're back at the same place, arresting the same people. This needs a permanent solution.”

@pecson007 agreed:

“We need tighter border control.”

Those reacting to the Lebombo video:

@BridgetMasinga said:

“We have a real crisis.”

@tylastyga added:

“No, guys, this is a problem. We don’t have borders. The result is untraceable crimes.”

@askarimahlaka exclaimed:

“This is alarming.”

@Past_2Present asked:

“So, it's true that they go home for the December holidays and return in January?”

@frisco_deep stated:

“A borderless country, wasting money on deportation.”

BMA intercepts 30 foreign nationals at OR Tambo International Airport

Briefly News reported that the BMA prevented 30 foreign nationals from entering the country at OR Tambo International Airport in December 2025.

Some of the foreign nationals were flagged for suspicious travel patterns, while others were found with fraudulent documents.

South Africans expressed concern, questioning how many other foreign nationals made it into the country undetected.

Source: Briefly News