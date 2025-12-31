The Border Management Authority intercepted multiple suspected child kidnapping cases at the Lebombo Border Post during the festive season

Two women detained with 25 undocumented children as BMA investigates their relationship with minors

In separate operations, BMA officials intercept foreign nationals at OR Tambo Airport using suspected trafficking methods and fraudulent visas

BMA Commissioner Dr Michael Masiapato. Image: @TheBMA_SA/X

Source: Twitter

The Border Management Authority (BMA) has reportedly intercepted several suspected child kidnapping incidents at the Lebombo Border Post during the festive season.

According to officials, the interceptions occurred during routine border control operations, where officers identified irregularities involving minors travelling with adults who were unable to provide valid documentation or proof of guardianship. The swift action by border officials ensured that the children were removed from potentially dangerous situations.

Lebombo PoE Port Commander Mr Moeketsi Masoleng spoke to SABC News and shared the organisation’s successes during this very busy period, including details of the two cases.

“We managed to intercept a possible case of child kidnapping yesterday morning. The child was reportedly kidnapped in Vosloorus, Gauteng. At least two adults were arrested and are expected to appear in court soon. The case involves a four-month-old child,” said Masoleng.

According to the authority, two women were also arrested while travelling with 25 children along the border lines. The women were detained for further investigation to determine their relationship with the minors.

“The fact that they are undocumented makes it difficult to establish the relationship between the women and the children, who are aged between one and 16 years old. The cases were handed over to social workers from the Department of Social Development stationed at the border. The children were referred to a place of safety to allow investigations to continue and to establish the true parents of the minors,” he added.

BMA intercepts foreign nationals at OR Tambo International

Fourteen Ethiopian nationals, consisting of five men and nine women, and 16 Bangladeshi men were intercepted by Border Management Authority (BMA) officials at OR Tambo International Airport on 11 December 2025. According to Acting Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Jane Thupana, preliminary checks revealed patterns commonly linked to trafficking syndicates. She said the first incident involved 14 Ethiopian nationals who were stopped after arriving on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, after their travel movements were flagged as suspicious. All 14 were detained for further processing.

In the second incident, 16 Bangladeshi men, who also arrived on an Ethiopian Airlines flight, drew the attention of officials after attempting to blend in with South African passengers inside the terminal. They were removed from the queue, and subsequent investigations revealed that they were travelling on fraudulent visas.

BMA managed to intercept hild kidnapping attempts at the Lebombo Border Post. Image: @TheBMA_SA/X

Source: Twitter

Other articles on the Border Management Authority

Briefly previously reported that the Border Management Authority (BMA) cleared a significant backlog by processing more than 18,000 people at the Beitbridge port of entry on Christmas Day. BMA Assistant Commissioner Murdock Ramathuba welcomed the outcome of the festive season operations, noting that the movement of travellers was managed successfully without any major security incidents. He said the authority remains satisfied with how border processes were handled during the peak travel period.

In other related news, Briefly reported that more than 15,000 people entered South Africa through the Beitbridge border in Limpopo. The Border Management Authority (BMA) arrested 120 illegal immigrants attempting to enter the country unlawfully on 4 January 2024. He said the border was prepared for high volumes of both legal and illegal crossings. He added that the border experienced heavy volumes of people crossing during the period. Out of the 20,000 people who crossed the border on 4 January, 3,000 were entering Zimbabwe. Many of them were pedestrians crossing the border.

Source: Briefly News