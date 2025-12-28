A preliminary report on Pretoria's matric cheating scandal will be presented to Minister Gwarube on 29 December 2025

26 Pupils from seven schools are implicated in the illegal access to the matric exam papers

Two Department of Basic Education officials were suspended amid ongoing investigations into the exam security breach

The investigation follows allegations that 26 matric candidates from seven schools in Pretoria illegally accessed matric examination question papers.

PRETORIA - A preliminary report on the Pretoria matric examination cheating scandal is set to be presented to Basic Education Minister Siviwe Gwarube on Monday, 29 December 2025, by the National Investigative Task Team appointed to investigate the breach.

Unlawful access to matric examination papers

The probe was launched after allegations emerged that 26 matric pupils from seven Pretoria schools had gained unlawful access to several matric examination papers. The affected subjects include English Home Language, Mathematics and Physical Sciences, with multiple papers in each subject reportedly compromised.

In response to the allegations, two officials from the Department of Basic Education have been placed on precautionary suspension while investigations continue. The breach was initially picked up during the marking phase, when examiners noticed striking similarities between a number of candidates’ answers and the official marking guidelines, particularly in English Home Language Paper 2. Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said this raised immediate red flags and prompted further scrutiny.

Distributed using a USB storage device

Subsequent inquiries confirmed that exam security had been breached at the national level, where question papers are prepared and controlled. Minister Gwarube indicated that seven of the 162 papers set nationally were accessed before the examinations were written. The leaked material was allegedly distributed using a USB storage device and, at this stage, appears to have been limited to a small cluster of schools in a specific part of Pretoria.

The minister said investigations have not yet found evidence that the leak spread beyond those schools, although this remains under investigation. She also revealed that the suspected individual involved is a DBE employee who has a child in Grade 12, and who allegedly obtained the examination material from another staff member working within the department’s examinations unit.

Two Department of Basic Education (DBE) officials have been suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

Report not to be released publicly

The National Investigative Task Team comprises representatives from Umalusi, Universities South Africa, teacher unions, DBE officials and an independent forensic investigator. While the preliminary findings will be submitted to the minister this week, they will not be released publicly at this stage. A comprehensive report is expected by the end of the month, after which a decision will be taken on whether it will be made public.

Education activist Hendrick Makaneta has criticised the incident, warning that it has seriously damaged confidence in the education system. He said those responsible for safeguarding examinations had failed in their duty and should face firm consequences, while innocent learners should not be punished for the actions of adults. He also commended the officials who identified the irregularities during the marking process. Authorities have reiterated that preserving the credibility and integrity of the matric examination system remains a critical priority as the investigation continues.

