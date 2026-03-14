A man proved that he is capable of incredible talent as a person living with disability in a TikTok video

The gent put on an amazing show as he showed people that missing two limbs did not stop him from being a performer

Many people were amazed by the video of the man who was doing the most to entertain a crowd

An event was abuzz over the man who took to the stage in a video that became a viral hit. He was performing, and he highlighted his disability to make an enthralling show.

A man living with disability entertains the crowd with stunts. Image: @ivy_phillipine

Source: TikTok

The video of the man posted on 7 March 2026 left people stunned by the trick he showed off. The man put on the right moves to show was an amazing performer, as he demonstrated an incredible feat.

In a post on @ivy_phillipine, was recording a man who took up the whole stage. The man without legs was doing an energetic performance with a crowd watching. Aside from singing, he was also doing stunning acrobatic moves. During his show, he stood on his hands and suspended his lower body in the air. Watch the video of the man below:

South Africa in awe of man without legs

Online users were impressed by how much the man was able to do despite missing both legs. TikTok viewers showered him with compliments. Read people's comments below

South Africans enjoy stories of people with disabilities having their dream life. Image: Kampus Production / Pexels

Source: UGC

mastance admired the man who was performing without legs:

"Nothing is impossible with God 🙏"

user3352339839696 wrote:

"God will always show us how lucky we are, so we must stop complaining and start to praise him more be grateful 🙏"

Abraham Banda was in awe of the man's performance:

"For me this is the serious signs that God is really there with no doubts."

Pinklolo encouraged others to appreciate the man's abilities:

"It’s disheartening to see how some people react to others who are demonstrating incredible resilience and talent. This man is thriving against the odds and serves as a powerful symbol of hope and strength. Instead of uplifting him, some choose to mock, which reflects a deeper sadness in our society. We should be celebrating his courage and encouraging his journey, rather than laughing at something that is far from funny. Ultimately, fostering kindness and support is what we need to embrace as a community."

❤️💋Morlien ta ge🥰 added:

"Forgive me Lord for complaining...I am gratefull for the gift of life and for being healthy and strong🙏"

Other Briefly News stories about people living with disability

South Africans admired a man without arms who baked a cake using just his feet without any help.

People were in awe of a woman living with disability who showed how independent she is by getting ready for church.

Online users were amazed by an artist who was born without limbs, who showed off his paintings that he completed in a unique way.

Mzansi applauded restaurant staff who went the extra mile to accommodate a man who was using a wheelchair.

Source: Briefly News