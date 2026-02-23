Best news and entertainment Best News & Entertainment '24

Woman Without Legs Prepares for Church By Herself in TikTok Video
Woman Without Legs Prepares for Church By Herself in TikTok Video

by  Rutendo Masasi
3 min read
  • A woman living with a disability showed people how she does normal activities
  • She showed that even without both of her legs, she still leads a normal life
  • The woman posted a video of her church 'Get Ready With Me' routine to show everything she has to do as a person without legs

A woman posted a video on 22 February about her life as a woman with disability. The TikTok content creator shared how she gets ready to go to church even without legs.

Woman gets dressed as double amputee
A woman showed how she gets dressed as a double amputee. Image: @mavijela08
Source: UGC

The woman caught viewers' attention with her unique vlog, getting ready to leave her house, which inspired other people. The lady spread awareness about how someone with her disability copes.

In a TikTok video, a woman @mavijela08 who is a double amputee, showed people that she gets ready like anyone else, just with extra steps. In her case, she lost both legs and has to dress her prosthetic legs first, which she did in the video. Next, the woman got dressed and showed off the finished look she put together for church. Watch the video below:

South Africa impressed by lady

Many thought that the woman living with a disability was inspiring. Online users were impressed by her routine, and they raved about how amazing she looked. People were grateful that the woman was spreading awareness as a person living with disability. Her video helped to destigmatise how those living with disabilities are seen. Read people's comments about the woman below:

Woman living with disability is in a happy relationship
A woman living with disability showed her happy relationship. Image: Mavijela08 / TikTok
Source: TikTok

Matholo Rampa applauded the woman's vlog:

"May God give you courage in all you do 🏃🏃🏃 Enjoy life sis💯"

Misskelefy ❤️🌹 was impressed by the lady's routine:

"You are beautiful mommy 🥰🥰👌"

Busisiwe.🦋 was moved and could relate to the woman:

"❤️❤️. I wish I can get one of those for my grandma. I'm tired of watching her suffer and emotional paining 🤞🥺"

Nomathemba Mxakaza added:

"Oooh mahn I just shed a tear because these remind me of two of my family members who were amputated. unfortunately lost both last year, 7 months apart... Rip Grandma and Aunty"

Thabiso gushed over the woman's routine:

"She's so beautiful and alive! "Disability" is a word less applicable to her!"

Tshepiso Magongo was impressed by the woman's perseverance:

"A true definition of “I am disabled but I am able “ you are loved this side ❤️"

Smile appreciated that the woman was spreading awareness:

"I'm happy you can walk like everyone ,although there is some challenges you experience."

Katmos was in love with her church look:

"You dress nice beke le beke my skaat ❤️🤏🏽"

Source: Briefly News

