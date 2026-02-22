A South African lady showed people the hilarious name her parents chose for her

The lady posted her official ID card to prove that one of her names was completely out of pocket

The name that the woman revealed on TikTok left people floored by how oulandish it was

A woman took to TikTok and shared that she has the strangest name. The South African showed how creative her parents got when coming up with her names.

A woman proved her bizarre name on I.D and left people amused. Image: @nonku.p..masombuka

Source: TikTok

The photo that the woman shared on 22 February 2026 was a testament to how badly her parents want her name to be unique. One of her official names was so ridiculous that she needed to post her ID to prove it.

In a TikTok post, a woman @nonku.p..masombuka shared that her initials were NPM. While her first name was quite normal, Nonkululeko, her middle name was something else. The lady's parents named her Penguin. The woman said she will never forgive her parents for the comical middle name. See the photo of her ID below:

South Africa jokes about woman's name

Online users were in stitches over the woman named after a marine animal. Viewers cracked jokes, and the vulnerable post encouraged others to admit their strange names. Some even admitted they got rid of their odd names at Home Affairs, which costs R140 according to June Luna Attorneys. Read the comments below :

South Africans shared their hilarious ID names, too. Image: Rodger Bosch

Source: Getty Images

mkhwanazime3 shared:

"My first name is Mgqobhoziwetshitshi, and I was struggling to write this name while I was still at Primary School."

Kgau |UGC creator was amazed:

"It's times like this I'm happy my parents just gave me only one name and stayed with that decision 😂😭"

Tumi101 added:

"Hey, Penguin. 🥹❤️ I'm sure they meant well. If it's any comfort, you are the only Penguin I know, that's how unique the name is 🥹❤️"

BUTTERFLY 🦋 × RAINBOW 🌈 shared her odd name:

"I'm convinced mine were in their adolescent era when they decided to name me 'Beyonce' 'happy birthday Beyonce.' everywhere I go😭"

SILVERTONGUEDIABLO999 said:

"🤣😭Penguin 🤣😭omg you definitely won the most unique name 🤣😭"

Mvini opened up:

"My uncle named my cousin Viniza, and we found out in our adulthood that he wanted to say Vanessa 🤪"

tman_tnticlez0 related to having a weird name:

"Yoh yours is better. Mine is Fifa💀💀 just because I was born in 2010😭"

Phindy added:

"I removed my second name from Home Affairs. I didn’t need it."

Maovie Ndamase 🌸🎀 added:

"Inoba kwakuvele kwathini kanti???😳😂😂 It’s not bad kodwa it’s kinda cute 🥰"

V wrote:

"🐧... Never thought I would EVER have a reason to use this emoji... Please tell your parents that I am so grateful to them😂🥰"

