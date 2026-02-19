A woman posted a TikTok video showing that her family members were ready for her lobola negotiations

The woman showed people that one of her uncles was clearly the main man for the important ceremony

The video gave people a look at the significance of traditional practices such as lobola

A woman gave people a humorous sneak peek at her lobola negotiations. The lady flexed that family members were completely immersed in the entire process for her sister's traditional marriage.

An uncle was ready for his niece's lobola negotiations. Image: @veronicangwenya

The video that the lady posted showed one of her family members who was especially excited. The traditional wedding delighted TikTok viewers with her vlog.

A video on TikTok by @veronicangwenya showed people that one of her uncles was especially excited for her sister's lobola negotiations. Her caption detailed that he was considered the chief negotiator, and he was dressed for the part. The uncle was all dripped out in sparkly purple shoes. He was also playfully flaunting his shoes at the gathering for the negotiations. Watch the video of the uncle below:

Lobola negotiations uncle goes hard

South Africans were thoroughly amused by the uncle. People could tell that he was the fun family member. Families typically send male relative to represent a woman during lobola negotiations. Read people's comments below:

Lobola was traditionally paid in cows in many cultures. Image: Matthias Zomer

lethabo_S commented:

"If I ever get married, can this Chief Executive Drip Oga be the lead!!! He can negotiate his own attendance fees in the lobola negotiations ♥️😭"

StephyWashington was amused by the child:

"The way he is stepping so gently as if he's saying to himself, 'watch the shoes now'."

Lelihle Njamela was in love with the uncle's drip:

"Is it weird that I think he actually looks good in them and that the outfit actually works for him? 😂🤣 Like it suits him mahn 🤣"

XM Welding, Slabs & Staircases imagined the shoes were important to the uncle:

"You must know that this pair is for very, very special occasions.. Asifakwa noma yi nini 😭"

Melo gushed over the man's drip:

"This is a proud uncle. Those shoes were waiting for this occasion. 😂🤭❤️💯"

Manna_Jama gushed:

"I think he should start a business of leading lobola…I TRUST HIM."

khanyisile imagined the man was delighted:

"Safe to say he’s been waiting for this day 😂😭"

SanelisiweN25 joked about the uncle:

"The dance knew the shoes and the shoes knew the dance, even if it doesn't make sense😂☺️"

Nkanyezi_Xulu was amused to see the uncle's enthusiasm:

"I can't prove it, but these shoes BEEEEN waiting ngeke."

