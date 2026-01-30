Man Willing to pay Lobola for 5th time leaves Online Users Floored
- A post on Reddit exposed details about a man who went through multiple divorces and is still trying to find love
- The details revealed how many resources the man had put into finding love
- Reddit users share their reactions to the man stating a new chapter in love land after a rollercoaster
A viral post gave people insight into a man's rocky love life. The man who is pursuing true love was married more than two times.
Despite endless failures, the post on Reddit revealed that the man has not remained defeated even when his past relationships didn't work. The number of times he went through traditional weddings made people speculate about how deep his pockets run.
In a post on Reddit, a user revealed that their father was about to get married once again. It was a big deal because the dad was married four times before, and his latest would be his fifth attempt at finding a life partner. The post went viral when the user mentioned that the father paid lobola four times, and heas paying lobola once more for the fifth time. Read the Reddit post by clicking here.
Online users amazed by lobola payments
Online users were stunned by the story of the man who had multiple marriages. Many were amazed that he kept getting into traditional marriages. Read people's comments below:
mgcini argued that the dad was not at fault:
"It's not surprising. The quality of women these days is appalling. He should just give up this lobola thing and just cohabit. Women are no longer domesticable; they won't even take advice from their aunts, they think their aunts are witches, it's a mess. Poor guy still has faith in a long, broken system."
boredaf289 the original poster said:
"Oh no .....it's all him. 🤣 I actually like the two previous wives. They were actually good people. The things the man does😅haaaaa unopererwa 9you'd be defeated). As a child to witness that mmmmmmm."
immiss_vee said:
"He has to be one of the luckiest men. It’s not easy to come back from being broken up with countless times. Some people give up on love after that. I applaud his resilience💯"
Extension-Taste3930 remarked:
"Vanhu vane bag (Your people have a big). The money must be too much for this man that he has to marry so many women."
bskinners said:
"Man Zim got some good stuff for reality series lol."
chikomana exclaimed:
"He's a pro at this point! He should do a consultancy (for the lobola/wedding part, not what comes after😅)"
SourGummies03 said:
"Let him do what he does, man🤷 Noone wants to be alone."
NoVegetable8692 said:
"Your family must have money."
Source: Briefly News
