A man’s story about a first date gone wrong sparked heated discussion after he revealed how quickly small compromises turned into an overwhelming financial burden

A date between two people became a group outing filled with unexpected expenses, leaving many questioning dating norms and financial responsibility

The story resonated because it reflected broader frustrations around modern dating, especially in cities where social outings can become expensive without warning

A night out in Sandton turned out sour after a man was left with a bill he never agreed to pay, raising uncomfortable questions about boundaries, respect, and whether dating today comes with hidden costs.

The picture on the right showed the man sitting in his car. Image: @dj_cheezy27

Source: TikTok

A man has left social media buzzing after sharing how what was meant to be a simple first date ended with him paying nearly R9,000, a story that many South Africans found disturbing. TikTok user @dj_cheezy27 posted the story time video on 26 January 2026, asking for advice after detailing the experience. According to him, he had been speaking to a woman, and they agreed to go on a date. Before meeting, she asked if she could bring two friends so she would not get bored. Although confused, he assumed it might be about safety and agreed. The situation escalated when she arrived with four friends instead, as they travelled together from Pretoria to Johannesburg.

What followed highlighted a growing conversation around dating culture, boundaries, and financial expectations. The group stopped at McDonald’s, where the man ordered food only for himself. One of the woman’s friends then shouted from behind that they wanted five extra-large meals. Despite feeling uneasy, he paid close to R800 for the food. Later, they went to a Sandton club where he was DJing. As the women sat at a table, expensive orders kept coming, including champagne, steaks, chicken, and pasta. He assumed the group was paying for themselves, as the orders did not stop.

Dating expectations spark outrage

After finishing his DJ set, user @dj_cheezy27 approached the table and suggested they leave since it was a Sunday. That was when the waiter handed him the bill, explaining that the females said he would cover it. The total came to R8,700. Shocked and angry, he confronted the woman he had invited. She told him they only had R200, which they could use as a tip. Being in Sandton, he realised even that would not go far, and despite his frustration, he paid the bill.

Mzansi had strong feelings about the situation, with many debating dating etiquette, communication, and accountability. Some felt the man was taken advantage of, while others argued that clearer boundaries should have been set earlier. His final question asked whether he should continue talking to the woman or block her.

The screenshot on the left captured the DJ giving a story time about how his first date went. Image: @dj_cheezy27

Source: TikTok

What did Mzansi say?

AnnieWithanE said:

“Can you join our feeding scheme/community outreach? Every Saturday 8 am, we cook for 50 people.”

Naledi said:

“This just got me mad, and I am a girl. 😩🚮😭”

Maps said:

“Another day of my gender forcing me to defend men online. 😭😭😭”

Rorimabogoane said:

“You didn’t spend R8k; you spent R9k plus R800, so basically R10k. 🙂💔”

Petuisha said:

“5? Guys, it’s okay to change your mind and speak up.”

Toka said:

“I’d rather be called names on social media cause I won't be paying 8k. 😭”

Mosetsana Mamello said:

“5 people, that’s disrespectful.”

Petite said:

“Why are you so kind? 😭😭 I would have left them with the bill. 👍🏽😭”

Check out the TikTok video below:

