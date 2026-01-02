A woman on a blind date was asked by her date to remove her makeup so he could see her face

She ended up explaining what he should have done after getting upset with his odd request on a first date

People online were divided, with some saying he was wrong and others saying he did nothing bad

A woman on a blind date has sparked debate online after her date asked her to remove her makeup. The video, posted on 31 December 2025, shows a couple sitting in a restaurant in Nigeria during their first meeting. The man asks if he can see her face, and when she asks if she should wipe off her makeup, he says yes. She laughs at first and says she can't because she doesn't have wipes, but he points out that there are wipes nearby. She hesitates and says she's confident but just can't do it. However, the scene changes, and she starts removing her makeup, including her false lashes.

As she cleans her face, the man offers to help her and says he's gentle. He helps her wipe off the rest of her makeup, and when she's done, he tells her he still likes what he's seeing. She responds by saying she didn't do it to show him anything, but to prove that she's confident in her skin and pretty with or without makeup. He agrees with her, but then she says she wants to change her card.

In the blind date setup, both people choose yes or no cards to decide if they want to go out with each other. They both initially chose yes, which is why they were on the date. But after the makeup incident, she gets angry and wants to change her card from yes to no.

She tells him that asking her to remove her makeup on a first date is weird, and she doesn't like the energy. He admits that he messed up and has had bad experiences in the past. She calls for the organisers and gets a no card, telling him it's a no. He says he'll still go with his yes card, but she's made up her mind.

People divided on man's request

Social media users shared their thoughts on Facebook page @loveinabuja's clip, stating:

@Jennifer Braze wrote:

"Since you knew you were gonna change the card, you wouldn't have cleaned the makeup in the first place."

@Ogozie Onyekwere said:

"But the guy wasn't arrogant in his approach to request her to clean her makeup. I mean, it's fun for me that she cleaned her makeup for us to see how beautiful she really is without it."

@Edosa Ekhator commented:

"Dude messed up, he could have said 'hey babe, make-up does look good on you, and I'm sure you'd even look prettier without it..."

@Oluwatosin Idowu shared:

"My guy, stop saying you messed up, you did the right thing."

@Timilehin Ayodele added:

"Immaturity showed up🤦🏻‍♂️ Babe was on her A-game 💪🏻"

@Abubakari Ishaq wrote:

"To me, he did nothing wrong because he wasn't disrespectful when asking her to clean the makeup."

