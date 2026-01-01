A South African–American couple highlighted everyday language differences in a light-hearted, relatable way

The viral video demonstrated how simple, everyday words can carry completely different meanings across countries

Many South African viewers connected with the humour and cultural pride woven through the clip

From nappies to chips, one couple proved that love survives even the biggest language mix-ups, showing that laughter, patience, and curiosity can bridge cultural gaps better than a dictionary ever could.

A South African–American couple had social media smiling after sharing a light-hearted video about language differences between their two countries. The clip was posted by @cbots on 30 December 2025 and shows the man, who is South African, alongside his partner from the United States, comparing what common everyday items are called back home versus abroad. Filmed casually, the couple took turns naming items such as a jersey versus a sweater, nappies versus diapers, and chips versus fries, highlighting how the same objects carry different names depending on where you are in the world. The video aimed to showcase cultural differences in a fun, relatable way, and it quickly caught the attention of viewers.

Language differences between South Africa and the US often go beyond accents and spelling. South Africans are used to British-influenced terms, while Americans use their own variations, which can lead to funny misunderstandings when cultures mix. These differences become even more noticeable in relationships where partners come from different countries.

When cultures meet at home

User @cbots's video spread quickly because it felt authentic and unscripted. Viewers related to the couple’s easy chemistry and the familiar confusion around everyday words. South Africans especially enjoyed seeing their slang and terms represented internationally, while Americans found the comparisons amusing and educational.

People responded warmly, saying the video reminded them of conversations they’ve had with friends or partners from other countries. Many enjoyed how proudly South African the man was, while still appreciating the humour in the differences. Others shared their own experiences of language mix-ups, showing how small cultural details can bring people closer rather than push them apart.

Here’s what Mzansi said

Nhlamulo wrote:

"Band aid ke bandish. 🥺 This is exactly how most of us grew up saying it; no one was calling it anything else back then."

Brosky wrote:

"He aced it. Some of these videos misrepresent SA by giving wrong information. He is spot on and actually explained it the way locals understand it."

Siphelele Luthingo wrote:

"Might be me, but in my school and neighbourhood, a truck is called a lorry or just truck, never really heard bakkie growing up. 😭😭"

Schalkswanepoel wrote:

"Fries can be a few different things depending on the type and the culture. Slap chips from the fish and chip shop are not the same as thin American fries."

Ndodo Bruno Mbatha wrote:

"I'm from KZN, and I first heard 'amazimba' in Gauteng. In KZN, we call things differently; even bakkie versus van depends on who you ask."

Sello Mokone wrote:

"Couch is a sofa, cold drink is Coca-Cola, beer is Black Label. Brands become the actual name in South Africa."

