A woman in an interracial relationship impressed people after showing her wedding, and she was to learn about her boyfriend's culture

The lady made a sweet gesture by putting in the effort to learn a beautiful aspect of his traditional practice.

Online users were blown away by the performance that the young lady put on to impress her partner

In a video shared on TikTok, the young lady posted a video of herself dancing. The lady became a viral hit as she was performing a dance style from a different culture.

A TikTok video shows a woman practising an Indian dance for her boyfriend. Image: @sam.and.angello

Source: TikTok

The lady celebrating her partner's culture as someone in an intercultural relationship left many touched. People commented on the video of the young lady, and they were in awe of her effort to learn a traditional dance from India.

In a video on TikTok, a lady @sam.and.angello posted a video of the hard work she put into learning a part of her boyfriend's culture. Their lady wrote a caption detailing that she was planning to surprise her Indian boyfriend by doing a traditional dance from his culture.

Some TikTok viewers offered the young lady sarees in the comments. Image: Yan Krukau

Source: UGC

South Africa applauds the woman learning boyfriend's culture

Many people appreciated how she wanted to do something thoughtful for her boyfriend. Viewers on TikTok showered @sam.and.angello with praise for doting on her boyfriend. People were in awe of what a great job she did learning the dance. Watch the video of the young lady dancing below:

rrr commented:

"Music is the food of love, it has no boundaries nor colour, you are applauded 👌🥰"

Nyembe_ThwalaSikhandisa wrote:

"God bless South Africa, we are a rainbow nation indeed, embrace every culture... Diversity 👌🔥 I am not Indian, but you nailed it."

Wonder Woman felt generous:

"Where about do you live? I can give you some eastern wear."

MaRay admitted:

"As a Pedi woman married to a Zulu, I guess I must be embarrassed that I will never attempt to do Zulu dance. Well done 🥰"

🌷 N I K K I 🌷 approved of the lady's dance:

"Haha, you go girl 🥰😍👏Do it better than most people I know."

𝓐. 𝓜𝓰𝓲𝓵𝓪𝓷𝓮 🇿🇦 said:

"Omg you nailed it !!!!! Teeeaaachh meee😭😍🔥"

Nolwah kaMagaye gushed:

"One thing about us bafazi sofa sizamile 😂"

TickleTok19 added:

"Well done Sisi 🔥❤️Now you must wear a black dot for all those bad, evil eyes. And yes, we know.. Haters will always hate!"

user4611058522423 encouraged the lady:

"WOWWW, you're not even trying too hard, dear, he'd be so impressed. I love your relationship bantwana bam."

maNsukuza added:

"Even Nayan approved❤❤nana show them them that ayikho into ehlula intombi yomzulu."

Source: Briefly News