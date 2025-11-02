A TikTok video of a woman who was getting married in an intercultural marriage made rounds on the platform

The video showed that the couple decided to celebrate both their cultures by matching each other's traditional regalia

South Africans congratulated the new couple, and many were touched to see the couple from two different African cultures

In a video shared on TikTok, people got to see the union between a South African woman and a Nigerian man. The couple went the extra mile, making sure they represented their cultures at their wedding.

A TikTok video shows a Zulu bride and a Nigerian man's wedding. Image: @unlimitedkazzy

Source: TikTok

The video of the intercultural wedding received more than 6,000 likes on TikTok. People commented on the video, thoroughly impressed by the sweet pairing.

In a video on TikTok by @unlimitedkazzy, a woman got married in November 2025. Her union caught people's eyes as she was a South African Zulu woman getting married to a Nigerian. In the video, the bride wore a South African traditional wedding dress. Members of her family were wearing traditional attire too but it was green, a reference to the groom's Nigerian nationality.

The bride's wedding entourage wore Zulu attire to match the Nigerian flag. Image: Claytonsgallary / Pexels

Source: UGC

The bride was also being gifted cash as people came to attach notes of cash to her headgear, a common tradition in Nigerian culture where the bride is showered with money to welcome her to her new family. Showering the bride with money signifies the groom's commitment to provide, and it is usually done playfully. Although the woman in the video bowed her head, traditionally, the bride must maintain a serious face until enough money is "sprayed", and she smiles to signal that she's satisfied.

Viewers applaud Nigerian-South African couple

People commented on the video, showering the couple with compliments on their union. Many online users wished the couple well on their journey as a married couple. Watch the video of the South African-Nigerian wedding below:

verushca1 Belonwu applauded the adorable couple's union:

"Huny love knows no border🥰 thank you God for creating us and putting us in different countries now look how we unite 🥰 Congratulations to you both and welcome to the jollof land 🥰 halalalalalalala"

Filo M gushed over the stunning wedding

"Congratulations sisi 🎉🎉this is beautiful ❤️love is beautiful ."

𝒞𝒾𝓃𝒹𝓎 𝑀𝒸𝒽𝓊𝓃𝓊💕 was moved:

"This is beautiful to watch 🥺❤️🔥 "

Carol Cares Mabona was moved by the cute couple:

"Congratulations to the lovely couple, may the Good Lord bless your union💃🥳🥳"

CookingWithNgemoh found the couple to be inspiring:

"Love knows no race, no tribe, no classism😘❤️Congratulations, sis. uyithande uyithobele indoda yakho. May God bless your union."

Angel Ndimande raved over the intercultural pairing:

"Beautiful ❤️kwakuhle ekhaya 🇿🇦❤️🇳🇬"

Source: Briefly News