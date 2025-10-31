Some South Africans travelling in Japan had a heartfelt moment that they captured on camera

A TikTok video showing the essence of the South African spirit went viral as people admired their energy

Many people were touched by the proudly South African moment that happened all the way in Japan

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

South Africans in Japan on TikTok went viral while celebrating with locals in the country they were visiting. The video of Mzansi tourists in Japan having the time of their lives, bonding with others, made waves.

A Japanese couple was serenaded by South Africans visiting their country. Image: Image: Nguyễn Văn Minh Vương

Source: Getty Images

The TikTok clip of the South Africans' heartwarming moments received thousands of likes. Many people commented on the video of the interaction between the South Africans and a pair of Japanese love birds.

In a TikTok video posted by @lerato1530, a Japanese man and woman who just got married were surrounded by South Africans celebrating them. The bride and groom, who were still in their wedding attire, were serenaded by the group of South Africans who broke out into a wedding song for the two. The women in Japan are singing a traditional wedding song, 'Siya vuma, umakothi, nguwethu,' meaning, "Yes, we agree, the bride is ours."

South Africans in Yokohama, Japan, recorded a memorable video. Image: Nguyen Khac Tien

Source: Getty Images

South Africa applauds Japanese newlyweds

Many people commented on the video, remarking on how friendly South Africans are. Online users were raving about seeing the couple accept the well-wishes. Watch the video of the South Africans interacting with the Japanese newlyweds:

Nokuphila Nhleko said:

"One thing about South Africans we will celebrate with you,even during the loss of your loved ones we support you. It is even worse in our villages,we go there uninvited."

Sameer Moonsamy wrote:

"And this is why I will get married in public 😅❤ only SA can pass the vibe check!"

MaShamase👑🇿🇦 commented:

"This thing of SAs hijacking strangers weddings is a series manje 😆"

GUGU🇿🇦 remarked:

"One thing about South Africa 🇿🇦 we love weddings thank you guys for representing us 👌"

C shared her perspective of Mzansi:

"As an Indian person in South Africa,I always admire the graciousness of African people. They will celebrate total strangers and embody the spirit of Ubuntu so beautifully👏 Love to see it❤"

ka Seme added;

"Sweetest zinunu ever you made their day and they will never forget it🥰"

Jerry Bee gushed:

"Only South 🇿🇦 Africans can do this I tell you ....😂😂😂... when I say this is the capital of Global Happiness they didn't believe us... look at the vibe... instantly 😂😂☺ you've got to love this country Made🇿🇦in Africa."

Nokuphila Nhleko wrote:

"One thing about South Africans we will celebrate with you,even during the lost of your loved ones we support you. It is even worse in our villages,we go there uninvited."

Other Briefly News stories of South African culture in the world

Source: Briefly News